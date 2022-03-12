Fullpower®-AI, the Leader in Person/Patient-Generated Sleep Health Data (PGHD¹) with the Sleeptracker-AI® Platform, Announces New Sleep Research at World Sleep 2022

ROME, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower Technologies, the leader in person/patient-generated sleep health data with the Sleeptracker-AI Platform, will announce new studies using its Sleeptracker-AI smart bed at World Sleep 2022, the 16th international meeting of the World Sleep Congress in Rome from March 11th-16th.

Fullpower-AI (PRNewswire)

Dr. Clete Kushida and collaborators will present results of the following studies:

A Comparison of Estimated Sleep-Wake Patterns Obtained from a Large U.S. Sample by Home-Based Under-Mattress Monitoring Devices Before and After the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Authors: C. Kushida2, A. Cotton-Clay3, S. Baron3, L. Fava3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, J. Zitser Koren2, A. Rama4, F. Ding2

Estimated Sleep-Wake Patterns Obtained from a Large U.S. Sample by Home-Based Under-Mattress Monitoring Devices

Authors: J. Zitser Koren2,5, A. Cotton-Clay3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, C.A. Kushida2

Polysomnographic validation of an under-mattress monitoring device in estimating sleep architecture and obstructive sleep apnea in adults

Authors: F. Ding2, A. Cotton-Clay3, L. Fava3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, A. Rama4, C. Kushida2



2 Stanford University , Division of Sleep Medicine, Stanford , United States

3 Fullpower Technologies, Inc., Santa Cruz , United States

4 The Permanente Medical Group, San Jose, United States

5 Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel

About Sleeptracker-AI: The Sleeptracker-AI platform delivers the first in-home, non-invasive, automatic, long-term sleep analysis solution, together with all the necessary data science tools and analytical dashboards powered by AI. www.sleeptracker.com

About Fullpower-AI: Fullpower-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services, and customization of software in the field of life sciences, health, and biotechnology. www.fullpower.com

For more information, visit www.fullpower.com , or contact BusDev@fullpower.com .

1Patient Generated Health Data, HealthIT.gov https://www.healthit.gov/topic/scientific-initiatives/pcor/patient-generated-health-data-pghd

