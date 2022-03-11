Service Provider Router and Switch Market Surpassed Pre-pandemic Levels in 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Service Provider Router and Switch market rebounded in 2021 and surpassed pre-pandemic revenue levels. The North America region led the worldwide market expansion with solid double-digit growth.

"Demand for IP routers, especially in North America, surged last year as network operators pumped up investments across a wide range of network infrastructures," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Our research found that North American network expansion projects for Internet and cloud backbones, mobile transport, and broadband aggregation all contributed to the region's first annual increase since 2015," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 Service Provider Router and Switch Report:

Strong growth in North America for 2021 combined with modest gains in the Europe , Middle East , and Africa region offset a drop for the Asia Pacific region that reflected a decline in China .

The Service Provider Core Router market expanded for the first time since 2018 as network operators increasingly deployed 400 Gbps technologies to expand network capacity.

Cisco was the top-ranked vendor for the 2021 worldwide Service Provider Router and Switch market, regaining leadership that Huawei held for the prior year. Nokia, Juniper, and ZTE, in ranked order, rounded out the top five market share spots.

