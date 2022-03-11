FAA PUBLISHES UAS BEYOND VISUAL LINE OF SITE FINAL REPORT; A WELCOME SIGN FOR COMMERCIAL DRONE USE

BVLOS ARC, with Participation from DroneUp, Recommends Broadening Drone Operations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC , an autonomous drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, today shared a statement in support of the BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee's (ARC) final report that the FAA published last evening. The Committee's report further advances the industry's mission to make aviation safer and bring new benefits across the aviation industry in the United States.

This report, which has been in the works for the past nine-months is the culmination of the UAS BVLOS ARC research into broadening safe, scalable, economically viable, and environmentally friendly UAS BVLOS operations that are not under positive air traffic control.

"While many in the industry have lamented the lack of regulatory options as a barrier to success, DroneUp has charged forward delivering results within the current regulatory constraints. Still, we are immensely grateful to have had the opportunity to help shape the future of UAS for BLVOS operations," said John Vernon, DroneUp's CTO and FAA BVLOS ARC committee member. "Unlocking BLVOS will have a tremendous impact on the world, opening up opportunities only dreamed about in science fiction. This report's feedback and common-sense proposals represent the best from the technology, aviation, municipal, and societal leaders and provide a solid list of recommendations to rule-makers. We are excited to see how these recommendations will shape regulations that will propel this industry forward by providing a clear pathway to BVLOS."

The final recommendations made by the UAS-BVLOS ARC membership committee will allow the FAA to adopt a common and consistent set of regulations and guidance, giving drone operators the flexibility to meet an acceptable level of risk through qualitative or quantitative methods, or a hybrid approach. This will now enable routine BVLOS operations to unlock critical benefits for high-value uses such as infrastructure inspections, medical supply and package delivery, public safety missions, wildfire mitigation, and agriculture surveying.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is recognized as an automated drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, transforming organizations with drone delivery and drone technology solutions. DroneUp develops SaaS platforms having patented mobile app technology available at the Apple App and Google Play Stores. With technology-driven customers, together they inspire the future of drone services, providing intelligent access to airspace, automation innovation, streamlined process management, operational efficiency, and a commitment to safety.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, DroneUp was founded in 2016 by Tom Walker. DroneUp quickly moved from an American small business start-up to a global leader, receiving a significant investment from the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc . DroneUp, a privately held company, works with more than 20,000 drone pilots to serve its customer portfolio and is dedicated to connecting communities to drone technology globally. For more information: https://www.droneup.com.

