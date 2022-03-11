COPIC Medical Foundation Announces Recipients of 2022 Grants

DENVER, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COPIC Medical Foundation supports organizations and initiatives that improve health care outcomes, patient safety and quality of care. For the second year in a row, the 2022 funding cycle focused on initiatives designed to reduce fragmentation across care settings. A top concern in patient safety, breakdowns in care from a fragmented health care system can lead to readmissions, missed diagnoses, medication errors, delayed treatment, duplicative testing and procedures, and reduction in quality of care leading to general patient and provider dissatisfaction. The COPIC Medical Foundation is a nonprofit organization affiliated with COPIC, a leading medical liability insurance provider.

COPIC Medical Foundation (PRNewswire)

The 2022 cohort of COPIC Medical Foundation grantees include five incredible organizations of varied size and scope that impact health care in communities across the country. This year, the COPIC Medical Foundation granted a total of $680,000 in grants focused on reducing fragmentation across care settings. Grants support the following projects:

Bryan Health Connect ( Nebraska ) to expand Bamboo Health clinical event notification system to additional locations across Nebraska.

West Mountain Regional Health Alliance ( Colorado ) for the Community Resource Network West Mountain, a social information exchange platform in western Colorado that will facilitate a care coordination effort to support individuals experiencing homelessness with coordination by hospitals, health and behavioral health providers, community organizations, and government agencies.

Providence Portland Medical Foundation ( Oregon ) and the Oregon Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment (POLST) Registry will partner to build a bi-directional interface which integrates Providence's Epic electronic health record with the Registry.

Minnesota Medical Association Foundation's ( Minnesota ) Project EHCO focuses on the challenge of transitioning youth with medical complexity to adult care.

Children's Hospital Colorado ( Colorado ) will rollout and implement the ImPACT Navigation Hub, which provides comprehensive care coordination for complex pediatric patients as they transition to adult care.

"The COPIC Medical Foundation is proud to support those in health care who are making a difference and pushing innovative ideas forward," said Meredith Hintze, Executive Director of the COPIC Medical Foundation. "Our grant funding helps support solutions that can improve patient safety in ways that can be replicated across health care and/or create additional opportunities for expanded applications."

About the COPIC Medical Foundation

The COPIC Medical Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is part of the COPIC family of companies, and is guided by its mission "to be a catalyst in improving the quality of health care delivery by reducing adverse outcomes and supporting innovation." Since it was formed in 1991, the Foundation has provided more than $10 million to improving patient care and medical outcomes through grant funding and other initiatives. Our efforts have made a difference in communities by offering support to people, programs, and ideas that address health care issues and make a difference.

www.copicfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COPIC Medical Foundation