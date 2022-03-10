Ty Haney Launches New Web3 Community Commerce Platform 'Try Your Best'

TUCSON, Ariz., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Try Your Best (TYB) is a first of its kind, Web3 community platform where brands and fans build and win together. Founded by Ty Haney, Try Your Best believes the future of brand building is community-led — fueled by co-creation and incentivized by reward. TYB gives brands a direct line to engage and reward their fans for meaningful participation, in exchange for covetable collectibles, brand coins and access to exclusive experiences. Its launch signals the next consumer paradigm that uses purpose driven tech to redistribute value to creators and empower a mutually beneficial relationship between brand and buyer.

"With customer acquisition costs skyrocketing, the retail industry requires a new approach to growth," says Try Your Best founder Ty Haney. "Brands are quickly realizing that what matters today is loyalty and that keeping their customers for the long run requires new vision. If you think about it, loyalty today is the same as it was 50 years ago, transactional, shallow, and Web3 opens up an entirely new dimension to brand building strategy. Consumers want to influence the products they purchase, they want the brands they love to reflect their personal values and they want something to show for it. Making your community an extension of your team and sharing value with them is a new model we're calling 'community-integrated-commerce.'"

The mission / call-to-action is "build with community" to create better products and experiences. Brands invite fans into a collectible-gated branded community channel where consumers earn for their engagement via a simple repeatable prompt that inspires action and unlocks reward. Brands strengthen affinity by involving their fans in product development decisions like choosing colorways and styles from linesheets to marketing initiatives like imagery submission for campaigns and driving referrals via shareable NFTs. User participation is rewarded with branded digital coins redeemable for physical or digital products, along with collectibles including utility NFTs that grant access to private brand channels, exclusive events, status badges and higher reward opportunities. TYB rewards are securely stored in a TYB wallet that tracks coins, collectibles and other brand incentives that plugin to a brand's storefront for an enhanced community shopping experience.

The Try Your Best founding team hails from a consumer brand background, and will utilize years of experience to move the retail experience closer to the original promise of "direct-to-consumer" commerce and the internet in general. On the brand end, not only will companies be able to engage with their fans beyond the constraints of traditional social media, newsletters, and advertisements, TYB also offers a wealth of information on their prospective consumer. Incentives on TYB are proxy fan loyalty creating a broader, more holistic view vs pure transactional loyalty. The TYB platform and Web3 technology provides a nuanced picture of their audiences and ultimately allows for a better informed marketing strategy.

To learn more about Try Your Best and its upcoming initiatives, please visit TYB.xyz

About TYB

What if you could influence the brands you love and get rewarded for doing it? Try Your Best is where brands and fans build and win as one. Earn brand coins, NFTs, collectibles, and unlock access to exclusive products, channels and discounts from your favorite brands — all in one place.

