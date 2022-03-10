Ruby Earns Three 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com, the premier provider of virtual receptionist and chat services for more than 14,000 U.S. businesses, celebrates three Stevie Awards wins for Sales & Customer Service, including two Golds, in the awards' 16th annual celebration.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, across 51 nations, were considered. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Ruby received a Gold Stevie award for "Customer Service Employer of the Year" in recognition of the company's unparalleled initiatives for its employees throughout the pandemic, including doubling down on Ruby's award-winning training program, increasing frontline wages by 10.5%, accelerating promotion timelines, adding schedule flexibility, and introducing new wellness programs. The Stevie Awards added this new category this year and Ruby is honored to be the first recipient.

Additionally, Anne Marie Grisham, Sales Manager at Ruby, received a Gold Stevie for "Sales Representative of the Year - Business Services Industries" in honor of her work as the highest-performing representative for the past two years, and her tremendous professional growth, having earned three promotions in 13 months. Patti Crume, Director of Customer Happiness at Ruby, received a Silver Stevie for "Customer Service Manager of the Year" for her work managing the integration of PureChat in 2020 and creating the first-ever performance ladder for Ruby's customer service department, which is comprised of more than 30 former receptionists.

"I'm so proud of our team and the time and energy they commit to our customers every day," says Ruby CEO, Kate Winkler. "Throughout the pandemic, especially, our teams have stepped up and creatively surpassed every challenge they've faced to better our customers' experiences and those of Ruby team members, too. These awards recognize their dedication to the small business community and to each other."

Ruby is currently hiring for its frontline roles across a variety of locations, including in Texas, where the company recently expanded, to meet the increasing demand for Ruby services.

About Ruby

Ruby® is a US-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology. Trusted by more than 14,000 businesses, Ruby provides the services, products and analytics small businesses need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences, 24/7, 365 days a year. Ruby helps small businesses build trust, foster loyalty and help win new business by meeting today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has earned national recognition from Fortune Magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

