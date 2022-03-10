Las Vegas Expands Tech Industry as Prime Trust Grows HQ Footprint To Meet Rapid Growth

Burgeoning fintech leader expands office by more than 400% to fuel the future of financial services

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced its newly built 36,000 square foot headquarters for employees to ideate and create in a COVID-informed, hybrid work environment. Prime Trust is not moving locations, but has leased significantly more space in the building it occupies in Summerlin.

Prime Trust is trailblazing the future of finance and is on a mission to create financial infrastructure that fuels the new digital economy. Prime Trust has more than doubled its headcount – in just one year – and the new talent will be able to enjoy this new state-of-the-art office space to innovate without limits.

The larger office will bring more jobs to the local Las Vegas economy and throughout the country. Las Vegas is seeing recent growth in fintech companies being headquartered in the Valley, which provides many benefits for both employers and employees. The tax advantages and low cost of living of the State of Nevada is a perq that has allowed fintech companies to attract and recruit top talent from other major metropolitan areas with much higher cost of living.

The company is experiencing exponential growth with over a 2,000% increase in new accounts over the previous year, as well as processing 300 million API calls and settling up to $3.5 billion per month. Since the beginning of the year, Prime Trust hired eight new people to join the LV offices with positions in tech and across the organization in compliance, business development and operations. Presently, 74 of the nearly 300 employees work full-time in Las Vegas. The company plans to hire at least 92 more employees in 2022.

"Our new office will not only support our rapidly growing headcount, it will create an opportunity for our teams to continue to disrupt fintech," said Tom Pageler, chief executive officer at Prime Trust. "The pandemic has proven that employees get their work done, anytime and anywhere, but the office is where the greatest ideas are hatched. We are in an idea-centric economy and our biggest asset – our employees – need a grounding, calm, and relaxing environment to encourage our teams' best ideas. We have carefully curated an environment to make sure our talent feels comfortable working face-to-face while disrupting the future of financial services."

"We're no longer the young startup we were when we built our first HQ," said Erin Holloway, President Global Marketing, Prime Trust. "Prime Trust requires a space that evokes our brand's ideas of connectedness and depth, and as such, we've crafted a workspace that has diverse spaces, patterns, tones and textures. Our new offices encourage – with a plethora of choices in how and where they work – a lively office culture for individual users, groups and whole teams."

"This particular office design is purpose-built to empower the next-generation of workers," said Sean Karns, principal at Assembly Studio. "We worked with the marketing and brand team at Prime Trust to create a physical presence that not only mirrors Prime Trust's sleek brand, but also one that is welcoming, inclusive, and screams emerging tech. No detail was spared – the Prime Trust team wanted all the details to stimulate creativity, which is why we outfitted the office with art, light and other visual displays. We also wanted to provide a 'wow factor' at the entrance and as such eschewed the standard signage and developed a layered approach in combining a selection of the Prime Trust brand elements in an uncommon way. The fact that we were able to work on a project with a team experiencing explosive growth and looking to firmly plant its presence in Las Vegas' emerging tech scene was an added bonus."

As further validation of Prime Trust being a great place to work, it has been named to Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2022 . Prime Trust is recognized for its employee-first culture, as well as for its corporate reputation and employee satisfaction.

In order to continue on its trajectory of hypergrowth, Prime Trust has outfitted the new office with the following:

A spectacular town hall fitted with state of the art AV equipment

An immersive lounge filled with a layering of the Prime Trust brand to create a visually stunning entrance

Modern art, marble, wood, and glass accents to stimulate creativity

Multiple meet-up rooms for conferencing to encourage informal collaboration, group work, and commingling

An advanced training room with multiple displays, arrangeable desks, and presentation accessories

Flex rooms/ "floater" offices for those who travel to the new space

Phone-booth rooms for private conversations, conference calls, and individual conversations to ensure that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas with acoustically sealed booths

Ample kitchen space for employees to enjoy drinks, lunch, and a plethora of snacks to fuel their best ideas

Coffee bar with long counter to provide diversity in workspaces and collaboration

About Prime Trust:

Prime Trust is the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators. Our API platform and plug-and-play widgets allow companies to build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Prime Trust powers mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, lending platforms, digital wallets, payment platforms, ATS's, RIAs, wealth management platforms, broker-dealers, and crowdfunding platforms.

Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com .

