Epic Wings Opens First Los Angeles Location in Northridge, CA

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Epic Wings is excited to announce their opening at Northridge Plaza Shopping Center in Northridge, CA. The newly opened neighborhood wing spot will serve a menu that features award-winning family recipes including traditional and boneless wings, best-selling tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fresh-cut fries and salads in addition to homemade breadsticks and dips.

"We are excited to bring the first Epic Wings to Los Angeles," says husband and wife team, Ken and Karen Kupetsky. "We have been longtime fans and our family can't wait to share the epic food and service with the LA community. It's a great spot to relax while enjoying epic wings, a beer, and an afternoon with the family. In fact, our son who is currently in San Diego will also be here as the new General Manager."

"2022 will be another year of growth for Epic Wings as we expand into several new markets including Los Angeles," said Rob Streett, President of Epic Wings. "We are looking forward to sharing our tradition of unwavering quality of fresh, never frozen wings that our customers have come to love and why we continue to receive local and industry awards time and time again."

To kick-off their official grand opening in Los Angeles, on March 19th from 1pm-5pm, guests who visit the new location will experience fun activations including photo opps, Free Wings for a Year Contest, Chicken-in-the-Coop Game, prize wheels, and giveaways. Also, guests who purchase a Single or Double Tender Strip Meal will receive their second meal at 50% off.

Highlights of the menu, include:

Single Meals with your choice of 4pc Tenderloin Strips , 5pc Boneless Wings , or 6pc Original Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery, house-made dressings (ranch or blue cheese), and hot oven-fresh bread sticks

Double Meals with your choice of 8pc Tenderloin Strips , 10pc Boneless Wings , or 12pc Original Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery, house-made dressings (ranch or blue cheese), and hot oven-fresh bread sticks

Buffalo Sauces range from Mild, Medium, Hot and Atomic and other flavors include Original B.B.Q., Garlic Parmesan, Honey B.B.Q., Lemon Pepper and Sweet Chili

Buffalo Pizza Sticks hand-rolled bread sticks topped with signature buffalo sauce, melting cheese and boneless buffalo chicken with ranch for dipping

Epic Fries crispy fresh-cut fries with melted cheese and boneless buffalo chicken, finished with a chipotle-ranch dressing

Epic Chicken Salad fresh romaine lettuce, green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and pepperoncini topped with chicken tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with homemade ranch, blue cheese, chipotle ranch or vinaigrette dressing

And a rotating selection of craft beers are available as well as soft drinks

ABOUT EPIC WINGS

About Epic Wings Family owned and operated since 1982, Epic Wings, formerly known as Wings N' Things, was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes including fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries and salads in addition to homemade breadsticks and dips. Epic Wings has been named San Diego's Best Wings for the past 9 years in the San Diego Union Tribune's Readers Poll, 2019-2020 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 Top New Franchise and Top Food Franchises in addition to the 2020 QSR 40/40 List: Hottest Startup Fast Casuals. Epic Wings operates 28 locations in 2 states with plans to expand into Florida, Illinois and Texas this year.

Epic Wings is located at Northridge Plaza Shopping Center at 8742 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324 and is open for dine-in, to-go and delivery Sunday through Thursday from 10:30am through 9:00pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10:30am through 10:00pm.

