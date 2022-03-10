Car Talk Announces New Editor-In-Chief

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Talk Digital, the digital content creation and distribution company, a continuation of the Peabody Award winning automotive radio show Car Talk established in 1977, announced that Jamie Page Deaton has joined the company. Effective immediately, Jamie Page Deaton will hold the position of Editor-in-Chief.

Car Talk Digital continues the tradition of providing trusted car advice and honest entertainment since 1977.

"We are lucky to have Jaime commit career suicide by joining Car Talk as our new Editor-In-Chief given her long history of actually knowing some real stuff about cars." said Bill Kung of Car Talk Digital. "She brings leadership and know-how from being a leader at U.S. News for over a decade to Car Talk as we extend our digital presence."

Prior to joining Car Talk, Jamie spent 15 years as the Executive Editor of U.S. News & World Report's Best Cars team, overseeing the development of new and used car rankings, reviews and awards. Jamie provides commentary on car buying, ownership and the automotive industry on local and national media. She's a member of the jury for the North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.

Jamie's been active in many regional automotive press associations, including the International Motor Press Association, The Washington Automotive Press Association, The Midwest Automotive Press Association and the New England Motor Press Association. She's a regular guest on radio shows including Maine Calling on MPBN, Central Time on WPBN, WTOP News on WTOP and The Lisa Show on BYU Radio. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post Express, MSN, The Boston Globe among others.

"I can't believe I snookered these morons into hiring me," said Jamie. "From being forced to listen to Car Talk as a child, to forcing my own children to listen to it, Car Talk has been a constant presence in my life. I'm thrilled to be able to help a brand I love expand and help even more people get the most out of their cars."

About Car Talk Digital:

