Close the books from start to finish in the ERP, where financial data resides

Accountants can close the books faster with native application in NetSuite Close the books from start to finish in the ERP, where financial data resides

DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every month, quarter and year, accountants close the books. As organizations grow larger and more complex, the process for closing the books and reconciling accounts can become unwieldy. NetClose helps accounting teams manage this complexity directly within the ERP, which is where corporate financial data resides and where accountants spend their time.

(PRNewswire)

Automate and simplify repetitive close tasks with NetClose by Netgain in native NetSuite.

NetClose provides a full audit trail of month end close checklists, auditor requests, balance sheet reconciliations and more. Automating these processes within NetSuite allows accounting departments to use pre-existing financial inputs and simplify the workflow to make the close a whole lot easier.

As an embedded solution in the NetSuite platform, NetClose is quick and easy to use. Within minutes of installation and setup accountants can use existing templates or customize checklists for their business's unique needs. Close any subsidiary, transaction type or account, allowing business units or departments to easily close their books independently.

Automating and simplifying repetitive monthly tasks helps accounting teams stay compliant and deliver timely financial information to organizational leadership faster than ever before. Automated reconciliation and accounting task management keeps the work within NetSuite where it belongs.

"Keeping track of the close tasks is often done with Excel checklists," says Adam Riches, CEO of Netgain. "While those spreadsheet strategies can work, NetClose customers can monitor the close in real time with an auditable record of each task, signed off and certified, so there are no questions when it comes to the integrity of your financial statements."

Accounting teams can reduce human error by automating reconciliation and substantiation in NetSuite. Controllers can be confident that reported numbers are correct the first time by managing signoffs, certifications, key controls, and including standard operating procedures on the task record itself. Reduce audit risk by keeping subledger calculations in NetSuite, reducing the possibility of manual entry and spreadsheet error.

Increase confidence in your close through trusted automations, airtight controls and powerful customization tools, all in NetSuite.

About Netgain

Netgain is focused on creating native NetSuite solutions that address complex finance and accounting challenges. At their core, they are accountants focused on simplifying, standardizing and automating solutions with a focus on controls and auditability.

If you'd like to learn more about NetClose or Netgain, check out their website or send an email to jhill@netgain.tech

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Netgain Solutions