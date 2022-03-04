CS Global Partners Pairs with Associates Times to Host Residence and Citizenship Webinar

LONDON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading residence and citizenship by investment solutions government advisory and marketing firm CS Global Partners and US-based publication Associates Times will host an interactive webinar on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The webinar will discuss residency and citizenship by investment programmes offered in countries across the globe.

The interactive session will focus on citizenship by investment programmes and how they work. It will display the importance citizenship by investment programmes hold for the countries providing second citizenship and the investors. The session will also emphasise the changing trends in the investment immigration realm that often connect to the broader socio-economic climate of a contemporary globalised society.

Two expert panellists will be joining to provide extensive information: CS Global Partners' CEO Micha-Rose Emmett and the company's Director Paul Singh. The two will highlight an applicant's steps to apply for citizenship by investment in the Caribbean and outline the strict due diligence authorised agents and nations follow to ensure the safety and security of the applicants and the global community.

Emmett and Singh will also shed light on the primary beneficiaries of the citizenship by investment programme and differentiate between the investment options available for applicants.

The webinar will be held at 2 PM EST. Click here to register.

About CS Global Partners

The world's largest government advisory and marketing firm, CS Global Partners, specialises in residency and citizenship by investment options. CS Global Partners advise professionals on the optimal citizenship and residence programmes for their clients and work directly with governments to boost foreign direct investment.

Micha-Rose Emmett, a dual-qualified lawyer, founded the firm in London in 2012. Micha has worked with governments and businesses in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and several Caribbean, African, Asian, and European countries.

