The Watkins Co. Launches New Bitters Line Nationwide Foray Into Spirits is a Natural Extension for the Iconic Spices, Extracts and Flavoring Company

WINONA, Minn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watkins Co., makers of gourmet extracts and spices, announces that its new line of Bitters is now available nationwide.

Pictured is the new Watkins Bitters product line, including Watkins Aromatic Bitters and Watkins Orange Bitters in both 4 fl. oz. and 11 fl. oz. bottles. (PRNewswire)

First introduced in select states as part of a soft launch in fall 2021, Watkins' new Bitters add the trusted flavor of Watkins products to cocktails and mocktails. Unlike other brands, Watkins Bitters are sustainably made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no artificial colors or flavors, are gluten free, OK Kosher Certified, and are made in the USA.

Watkins Bitters are currently available in two classic flavors – Aromatic and Orange. Both Bitters flavors come in 4 fl. oz. and 11 fl. oz. glass amber bottles with a beautifully designed label to add a note of distinction to any bar.

Watkins Aromatic Bitters offers a distinct, warm sweetness that only pure Watkins' vanilla can provide and is further accented by flavors derived from natural ingredients like dried tart cherries, hibiscus flowers and quassia bark.

Watkins Orange Bitters marries the sweet and unmistakable zest of all-natural orange with the timeless favorites of clove and cardamom to add a sweet and savory enhancement to any recipe.

"No bar – whether at the home or at a bar or restaurant – is complete without bitters," said J.R. Rigley, President of The Watkins Co. "They have long been a staple and relied upon by consumers and mixologists experimenting with cocktails or mocktails as they offer a distinct sweetness to complete or enhance any recipe. Flavoring is our expertise and is ingrained in our DNA, which is why the Bitters category was a logical next step as we continue to grow and expand our product offering."

Watkins 150th Anniversary Vanilla Old Fashioned

2 oz bourbon

¼ oz simple syrup

3 dashes Watkins Aromatic Bitters

1 tsp Watkins Organic Pure Vanilla Extract

1-inch orange Peel

Orange wedge for garnish

Combine the Watkins Aromatic Bitters, Watkins Organic Pure Vanilla Extract, bourbon, simple syrup, orange peel, and a splash of water in a cocktail shaker. Shake for a few seconds. Add ice cubes to a glass. Pour cocktail from shaker to glass. Garnish with a wedge of orange, if desired.

Watkins Orange Bitters & Soda Mocktail

Club Soda

1 Lemon or Lime

Watkins Orange Bitters

Ice

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add club soda, juice from a fresh lemon or lime, and 3-4 dashes (1/3 - 1/2 tsp) of Watkins Orange Bitters. Stir and garnish with a lemon or lime wedge, if desired.

Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits, has partnered with The Watkins Co. to help increase the retail presence of the Watkins Bitters product line through their national distributor partners. Watkins Aromatic Bitters and Watkins Orange Bitters are now available online at Watkins1868.com, Amazon.com and at retailers nationwide. The MSRP is $8.99 (4 fl. oz.) and $14.99 (11 fl. oz.).

About The Watkins Company

From the bluffs high above the Mississippi River in Winona, Minnesota, comes the purity of The Watkins Company. For over 150 years, Watkins has been heralded as purveyors of flavor, with an unwavering commitment to crafting award-winning gourmet flavoring products from high-quality, natural ingredients, without the use of artificial flavors and colors, GMOs, corn syrup or gluten. For more information on The Watkins Company, please visit www.watkins1868.com.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige's portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

