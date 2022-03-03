Old Bridge Cellars Adds Robert Craig Winery to its Growing Portfolio

NAPA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Bridge Cellars is proud to announce that it has entered into a long-term contract as the wholesale sales and marketing company for Robert Craig Winery.

Old Bridge Cellars provides our small winery with synergistic opportunities to strengthen our brand awareness in the US.

Known for producing small-lot, site-expressive wines from high elevation vineyards, Robert Craig Winery consistently garners high scores and positive accolades from the wine press. Since 2013, the winery has expanded its vineyard holdings beyond their physical and spiritual home on Howell Mountain to be 85% estate-grown, with significant acquisitions not only on Howell Mountain but in Mount Veeder and Coombsville AVAs as well. Owning these coveted vineyard sources allows them to maintain exceptional quality while remaining competitively priced in Napa Valley.

Bob Craig founded his eponymous winery in 1990 with three friends from business school. CEO Elton Slone joined the winery in 2004, became a full partner in 2007 and has continued to move the business forward with the other three founding partners since Bob's retirement in 2012. Slone says, "Our boutique brand has been independently fighting for a share of mind for thirty years. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and wildfires, we have continued to grow and strengthen our brand presence through brute quality and an ever-increasing consumer desire for mountain wines. Old Bridge Cellars provides our small winery with many more synergistic opportunities to strengthen our brand awareness with restaurateurs, retailers, national accounts and distributors while maintaining the culture and esprit de corps that we value as an artisanal producer."

Old Bridge Cellars will promote ten small-production wines across the US market with Affinity Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($70 SRP) and Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $110) being the most widely available. Rob Buono, president of Old Bridge Cellars, is thrilled to welcome another Napa Valley winery to the portfolio. "We are pleased to be associated with the original group of founders who have refined their efforts of offering mostly high-altitude Cabernet Sauvignon. Old Bridge Cellars now offers highly-rated, age-worthy Cabernet Sauvignon wines from diverse regions around the globe: Napa Valley, Bordeaux and Australia," says Buono.

About Old Bridge Cellars

Old Bridge Cellars imports, produces and markets wines from a handful of independent wineries in the world's leading wine regions. Our portfolio, while anchored in Australia, boasts 200 different wines from 26 applauded winemaking regions across the globe. Our 23 winemakers travel home to one of five countries (AU, FR, IT, NZ, USA), so from Hunter Valley Semillon to Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, we have it expertly covered. All our wineries are independently owned and operated.

PR contacts:

