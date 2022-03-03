NBC SPORTS CHICAGO AND NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA PARTNER WITH POINTSBET ON FIRST DUAL-MARKET SPORTS BETTING TELECAST Alternate Bulls-76ers Sports-Betting Experience to be Presented on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

PHILADELPHIA and CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia are partnering with PointsBet to present BetCast, an alternate live game sports-betting experience, covering the Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers NBA matchup on Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. The Bulls-76ers BetCast marks NBC Sports Regional Networks' first dual-market sports betting telecast and will be presented on NBC Sports Chicago Plus and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

The BetCast will deliver on-screen live odds data powered by PointsBet – including Spread, Over/Under and moving Money Lines – along with futures odds and player props. The real-time data will appear on an enhanced graphic overlay surrounding the regular live-game coverage.

The BetCast will also include alternate announcers to provide commentary with a sports betting focus. NBC Sports EDGE host Sara Perlman will be joined by NBC Sports Philadelphia's 76ers analyst Jim Lynam, NBC Sports Chicago's Bulls analyst Kendall Gill and Jay Croucher, Head Oddsmaker at PointsBet, to provide analysis and insights throughout the game.

As part of the Betcast, the NBC Sports Predictor app, powered by PointsBet, will deliver a special 'Pick n' Roll' contest for the game with a guaranteed $50,000 jackpot. In addition, 'Bet the EDGE GameTime,' a special edition of the podcast hosted by Matt Bernier and Drew Dinsick, will lead into the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus from 6-7 p.m. ET and NBC Sports Chicago Plus from 5-6 p.m. CT. Viewers can engage with the BetCast on social media by following along and interacting with @NBCSChicago, @NBCSPhilly and @PointsBetUSA on Twitter.

The traditional live-game coverage of the Bulls-76ers matchup will be presented on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, respectively.

BetCast viewers can select PointsBet's 'Live Same Game Parlay' options to place bets while tracking odds, player performance, and team stats in-real time.

NBC Sports Chicago produced BetCast coverage of the Bulls against Charlotte on April 22, 2021. Previously, NBC Sports Philadelphia provided BetCast presentations of select Philadelphia 76ers games, beginning in April 2019. NBC Sports Washington produced predictive-gaming alternate telecasts covering the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 regular seasons.

In February 2021, NBC Sports and PointsBet partnered with the PGA TOUR to produce NBC Sports EDGE BetCast, a live second-screen experience, during the WM Phoenix Open. The first-ever betting companion show during a PGA TOUR event included 10 hours of coverage over four days of the tournament on Peacock Premium.

