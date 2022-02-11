Mercury Digital Assets Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record The Innovative Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Markets Technology Provider Hires Leading PR Firm as it Plans to Transform the Crypto FinTech Industries

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Digital Assets (www.mercurydigitalassets.com), the leading digital asset and cryptocurrency markets technology provider, announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) (www.rubensteinpr.com) as its agency of record.

In its effort to establish itself as the world's leading digital asset and cryptocurrency markets technology provider focused on the needs of OTC desks, exchanges, professional trading groups, custodians, and asset managers, Mercury Digital Assets plans to leverage RPR's long-standing media connections and expertise in the blockchain, crypto, finance and technology industries, along with the firm's decades of experience in crafting corporate messaging and developing brand positioning to generate exceptional media results.

"RPR has become one of the leading PR firms in the blockchain, cryptocurrency and financial technology markets, known for their brand messaging strategies, and top-tier media results," said Tony Saliba, Chief Executive Officer of Mercury Digital Assets. "We look forward to partnering with them as we continue to expand our client base and comprehensive solutions that we provide for a wide range of crypto market participants."

"Mercury Digital Assets is positioned to capitalize on the growing investor base in the crypto and digital asset sectors, driven by the blockchain and cryptocurrency's mainstream acceptance and adoption," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "As we see cryptocurrency investments and trading steadily increase, we expect Mercury Digital Assets to be the leading provider of digital asset and cryptocurrency markets technology."

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

About Mercury Digital Assets :

Mercury Digital Assets, the leading digital asset and cryptocurrency markets technology provider, offers secure, reliable, and efficient access to digital asset markets with institutional-grade solutions for OTC desks, exchanges, professional trading groups, custodians, and asset managers. Through decades of experience building first-rate financial technology products and value-enhancing trading ecosystems, Mercury provides comprehensive solutions for a wide range of crypto market participants. For more information about Mercury Digital Assets, visit www.mercurydigitalassets.com.

