CURIO™ Assembles an All-Star Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio is proud to announce the assembly of its initial Advisory Board. With a robust and deep level of expertise and unparalleled know-how in the nuclear sector, Curio is positioning itself to be a leader in the Spent Nuclear Fuel recycling space. The Advisory Board includes:

Curio (PRNewswire)

Joe Grimes, former Executive Vice President of Generation at the Tennessee Valley Authority;

Shane Johnson, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Science and Technology innovation at the Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy;

Dr. Larry Miller, Professor Emeritus of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with decades of experience in nuclear fuel cycle research;

Jonathan Destler, serial entrepreneur, serves as the CEO of Opti Harvest($OPHV), a transformative Agritech company and seed investor in Loop Industries ($LOOP) -- a disruptive recycling company;

Dr. Al Burkart, former Deputy Director of the Office of Nuclear Energy, Safety, and Security at the U.S. Department of State;

Alan Brownstein, former Chief Operating Officer of the DOE Yucca Mountain repository project;

Dr. Allen Sessoms, a physicist, diplomat, and academic administrator and former Director of the Office of Nuclear Technology and Safeguards at the U.S. Department of State;

Amy Roma, Esq., Global Energy Practice Leader at Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP, and recognized as one of the Top 10 most innovative lawyers in North America; and

For more information visit www.CurioLegacy.com

CONTACT: Curio Press

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curio