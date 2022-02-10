TerraZero Technologies Inc. Announces Strategic Investment from BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Invests $9.8 million into TerraZero

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is the owner of Netcoins.ca and Blockchain Intelligence Group

This investment provides TerraZero with the capital to continue to expand and grow its business

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, is pleased to announce it has received a $9.8 million strategic investment from BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF). BIGG is the owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions. In connection with the investment into TerraZero, BIGG has the right to appoint one person to TerraZero's board of directors, expected to be Lance Morginn, President of BIGG.

Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero stated that "We are thrilled to welcome BIGG as a major shareholder in TerraZero. Mr. Binns and his team support our vision, and with their investment, we can accelerate the launch of our proprietary technologies, and continue the growth of our business supporting clients in their quest to enter the Metaverse economy in a meaningful way. With this investment, we are well equipped to implement our entire growth plan focusing on both a variety of new major client projects on the one hand and the development and launch of our own Metaverse platforms and solutions designed to service the rapidly growing Metaverse industry in the next several years on the other."

TerraZero was advised on the transaction by PI Financial Corp.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") was founded by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik. TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company's Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse's most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while creating solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of Web 3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's expectations and benefits of the strategic investment from BIGG and the expected use of proceeds from such investment; the development of products and services; that establishing an early presence within the Metaverse will provide the Company with new users, branding, and marketing opportunities; events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to develop software successfully, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals, and the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, technology failures, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen NFTs and cryptocurrencies from TerraZero or its customers, consumer sentiment towards TerraZero's products, services and Metaverse technology generally, loss of use of technology including any blockchain or server malfunctions, cyber-attacks, loss or corruption of data or information, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in labor costs, decrease in the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties.

