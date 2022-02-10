Korean Automation Specialist, KCC Targets Overseas Market to Take the Leap into Global Enterprise

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCC Co., Ltd. (CEO: Dukgyu Park), a Korean automation specialist, announced the commencement of a full-scale overseas market entry this year.

Established in 1992 as a pneumatic and hydraulic cylinder and solenoid valve maker, KCC has been developing and commercializing pneumatic parts using its independently developed technological power.

With its technological power developed through aggressive R&D investment recognized, the company is supplying key products, such as pneumatic cylinder, hydraulic cylinder, air preparation unit, pneumatic valve, process valve, shock absorber, and vacuum components, to Korea's large enterprises. Recently, KCC is expanding the scope of its business to the secondary battery market by releasing the B10 Series, a new product suitable for secondary battery production equipment.

Increasing brand awareness in the global market by participating in at least five exhibitions and fairs each year, KCC was also listed among "Global Hidden Champions" selected by the Republic of Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups in 2020. In addition, it obtained Level A in the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) assessment of Korea Customs Service, which is to assess law compliance and safety management level of trade-related businesses, such as exporters and importers, transporters, warehousing service providers, and customs brokers.

"As a result of our continuous effort for aggressive marketing in the overseas market, our products are being recognized as reasonable, yet high-performance products in the industries," said KCC CEO Dukgyu Park. "Despite the global economic stagnation caused by COVID-19, we achieved the sales goal of 2021 by 100% and are expanding global market share step by step." CEO Park added, "We plan to gradually add on new business items, such as secondary battery, to the existing business area. We will dedicate company-wide effort to taking the leap into Korea's representative company that leads the global automation market."

