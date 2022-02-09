Spaulding Ridge Announces 2022 Women Elevate Tech Conference; Announces Kate Eberle Walker, Author of The Good Boss, as Keynote

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud advisory and implementation firm, Spaulding Ridge announced today that its Women's Leadership Council is hosting its first annual virtual conference, Women Elevate22, on March 8th, 2022, in conjunction with International Women's Day (IWD).

Covering a wide variety of topics, including women leadership in tech, DE&I transparency, recruiting and retaining the next generation of women, men's role in supporting female leadership, and cultivating male allies in the workplace, Women Elevate22 will feature leading female speakers:

Kate Eberle Walker , CEO of PresenceLearning and author of The Good Boss

Delphine Bernard , CFO, BRANDED

Reena Bhatia , COO, Customer Success, Salesforce

Dara Bazzano , SVP, CAO, T-Mobile; Independent Board Director, Self Financial

Sheryl Chamberlain , Senior Director, Global Alliances, Coupa

Stephanie Cramp , SVP, Global Strategic Alliance Channel, OneStream

Amy Green , Vice President, Global Business Systems, Sabre Corporation

Jennifer Kirk , Senior Vice President, Global Controller and CAO, Medtronic; Independent Board Director, Republic Services

Josiane Leclerc , Director of Business Transformation, Dandurand

Stacey Moore , VP, Information Technology, Collibra

Carla Moradi , SVP, Global Partner & Alliances Organization, Anaplan

Lisa Olmstead , EVP Global Operations, TransUnion

Janice Omadeke, Founder and CEO, The Mentor Method

Ana Pinczuk , CDO, Anaplan

Eli Potter , Vice President, Data & Technology, Insight Partners

Donna Wilczek , SVP, Product Strategy, Coupa

Dana Wright , Managing Director, MATH Venture Partners

Leah Katsekas McTiernan , Vice President, Solution Engineering, DocuSign and Founding Co-Chair DocuSign Women.In.Solution.Engineering (W.I.S.E) ERG

The event is generously sponsored by Anaplan, Coupa, DocuSign, and Women of OneStream.

Check out the full, comprehensive schedule at womenelevate22.spauldingridge.com.

"Our goal is to bring women in tech together to enable and provide necessary tools for women to be empowered in their careers. We have curated a phenomenal lineup of some of the industry's top leaders in tech who I can't wait to hear from." says Sarah Katz, Spaulding Ridge President. "Additionally, I am really excited that we are providing a take-home virtual toolkit for every attendee, which is a compilation of resources from our speakers."

The one-day virtual learning experience will be available on-demand following the event as well.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

