Valvoline Reports First-Quarter Results

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Reported net income of $87 million was flat and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.48 increased 2%

Adjusted EPS of $0.48 increased 12% and adjusted EBITDA of $156 million improved 5%

Sales grew 31% to $858 million

Retail Services sales grew 36% with system-wide same-store sales (SSS) increasing 24.7% and net system-wide unit additions of 7%

Global Products sales increased 28% with volume growth of 13%

Returned $54 million in cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. All comparisons in this press release are made to the same prior-year period unless otherwise noted.

"Demand for Valvoline's products and services remains robust, as we continue to gain share in both segments," said Sam Mitchell, CEO. "Our team has done an outstanding job of helping to drive growth and meet demand, despite significant supply chain challenges.

"Topline growth in both segments was impressive with a 36% increase in sales for Retail Services and a 28% increase in sales for Global Products, highlighting a strong start to the fiscal year and a reflection of the health of both businesses. Retail Services operating income and adjusted EBITDA increased 45% and 40%, respectively, driven by topline growth and margin expansion. Global Products delivered strong volume growth of 13% and ongoing progress in price pass-through of raw material cost increases. Price-cost lag impacted profitability, which declined year-over-year. As we have done in the past, we expect to continue to pass-through pricing to recover our costs."

Mitchell continued, "Our results this quarter demonstrate that our business continues to perform well and highlight the independent strengths of both segments, as we make progress on the separation of these two strong businesses."

Operating Segment Results

(In millions)



Retail Services Q1 results YoY growth Segment sales $ 346 36 % System-wide store sales (a) $ 551 31 % Operating income $ 81 45 % Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 98 40 %

YoY growth System-wide SSS (a) growth 24.7%





Global Products Q1 results YoY growth (decline) Lubricant sales (gallons) (a) 43.1 13 % Segment sales $ 512 28 % Operating income $ 70 (20) % Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 77 (18) % Discretionary free cash flow (a) $ 52 (17) %





(a) Refer to Key Business Measures, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, and Tables 4 and 5, Information by Operating Segment, for a description of the metrics presented above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total debt of approximately $1.7 billion and net debt of approximately $1.5 billion

Cash flow from operations of $32 million and free cash flow of $(3) million

Returned $31 million of cash to shareholders via share repurchases and $23 million via dividends

Outlook

"We are making good progress on separation-related work, and we remain focused on the performance of the business and delivering results," Mitchell said. "We are reaffirming our guidance, including exceptional topline growth and solid improvement in adjusted EBITDA. We continue to be pleased with strong demand in Global Products, as we navigate short-term supply-chain challenges. Retail Services topline performance remains strong as our algorithm of same-store sales growth and unit additions continues to deliver. We do expect our same-store sales to moderate as we compare against strong comps in the prior year.

"As we did in Q1, we will continue to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We believe that the separation of our two businesses will enhance value for all of our stakeholders and expect to have more information to share in the coming months."

Information regarding the Company's outlook for fiscal 2022 is provided in the table below:



Updated Outlook Prior Outlook Operating Items











Sales growth no change 19 — 21% Retail Services system-wide store additions no change 110 — 130 Retail Services system-wide SSS growth no change 9 — 12% Adjusted EBITDA no change $675 — $700 million Corporate Items











Adjusted effective tax rate 24 — 25% 25 — 26% Adjusted EPS $2.07 — $2.20 $2.06 — $2.18 Capital expenditures no change $180 — $200 million Free cash flow no change $260 — $300 million

Valvoline's outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures that are expected to be adjusted for items impacting comparability. Valvoline is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures estimated for fiscal 2022 without unreasonable efforts, as the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact these GAAP measures in fiscal 2022 but would not impact non-GAAP adjusted results.

Conference Call Webcast

Valvoline will host a live audio webcast of its fiscal first quarter 2022 conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available.

Key Business Measures

Valvoline tracks its operating performance and manages its business using certain key measures, including system-wide, company-operated and franchised store counts and SSS; system-wide store sales; and lubricant volumes sold. Management believes these measures are useful to evaluating and understanding Valvoline's operating performance and should be considered as supplements to, not substitutes for, Valvoline's sales and operating income, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Sales in the Retail Services reportable segment are influenced by the number of service center stores and the business performance of those stores. Stores are considered open upon acquisition or opening for business. Temporary store closings remain in the respective store counts with only permanent store closures reflected in the activity and end of period store counts. SSS is defined as sales by U.S. Retail Services stores (company-operated, franchised and the combination of these for system-wide SSS), with new stores, including franchised conversions, excluded from the metric until the completion of their first full fiscal year in operation as this period is generally required for new store sales levels to begin to normalize.

Retail Services sales are limited to sales at company-operated stores, sales of lubricants and other products to independent franchisees and Express Care operators and royalties and other fees from franchised stores. Although Valvoline does not recognize store-level sales from franchised stores as sales in its Statements of Consolidated Income, management believes system-wide and franchised SSS comparisons, store counts, and total system-wide store sales are useful to assess market position relative to competitors and overall store and segment operating performance.

Management believes lubricant volumes sold in gallons by its consolidated subsidiaries is a useful measure in evaluating and understanding the operating performance of the Global Products segment. Volumes sold in other units of measure, including liters, are converted to gallons utilizing standard conversions.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, certain items within this press release are presented on an adjusted basis. These non-GAAP measures, presented on both a consolidated and operating segment basis, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP information used by management may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because of differing methods used in calculating such measures.

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measures: segment adjusted operating income, consolidated EBITDA, consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted net income and earnings per share, consolidated free cash flow, and consolidated and segment discretionary free cash flow. Refer to Tables 4-5 and 7-9 for management's definition of each non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures on a consolidated and operating segment basis provides a useful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance and allows for transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating the business and measuring performance. Management believes EBITDA measures provide a meaningful supplemental presentation of Valvoline's operating performance between periods on a comparable basis due to the depreciable assets associated with the nature of the Company's operations, and income tax and interest costs related to Valvoline's tax and capital structures, respectively.

Adjusted profitability measures enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These adjusted measures exclude the impact of certain unusual, infrequent or non-operational activity not directly attributable to the underlying business, which management believes impacts the comparability of operational results between periods ("key items"). Key items are often related to legacy matters or market-driven events considered by management to not be reflective of the ongoing operating performance. Key items may consist of adjustments related to: legacy businesses, including the separation from Valvoline's former parent company and associated impacts of related indemnities; the separation of Valvoline's businesses; significant acquisitions or divestitures; restructuring-related matters; tax reform legislation; debt extinguishment and modification costs; and other matters that are non-operational or unusual in nature, including the following:

Net pension and other postretirement plan expense/income - includes several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets, as well as those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to prior service to the Company from employees (e.g., retirees, former employees and current employees with frozen benefits). These elements include (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) actuarial gains/losses, and (iv) amortization of prior service cost/credit. Significant factors that can contribute to changes in these elements include changes in discount rates used to remeasure pension and other postretirement obligations on an annual basis or upon a qualifying remeasurement, differences between actual and expected returns on plan assets, and other changes in actuarial assumptions, such as the life expectancy of plan participants. Accordingly, management considers that these elements may be more reflective of changes in current conditions in global financial markets (in particular, interest rates), outside the operational performance of the business, and are also primarily legacy amounts that are not directly related to the underlying business and do not have an immediate, corresponding impact on the compensation and benefits provided to eligible employees for current service. Adjusted profitability measures include the costs of benefits provided to employees for current service, including pension and other postretirement service costs.

Changes in the last-in, first out (LIFO) inventory reserve - charges or credits recognized in Cost of sales to value certain lubricant inventories at the lower of cost or market using the LIFO method. During inflationary or deflationary pricing environments, the application of LIFO can result in variability of the cost of sales recognized each period as the most recent costs are matched against current sales, while preceding costs are retained in inventories. LIFO adjustments are determined based on published prices, which are difficult to predict and largely dependent on future events. The application of LIFO can impact comparability and enhance the lag period effects between changes in inventory costs and related pricing adjustments.

Management uses free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow as additional non-GAAP metrics of cash flow generation. By including capital expenditures and certain other adjustments, as applicable, management is able to provide an indication of the ongoing cash being generated that is ultimately available for both debt and equity holders as well as other investment opportunities. Free cash flow includes the impact of capital expenditures, providing a supplemental view of cash generation. Discretionary free cash flow includes maintenance capital expenditures, which are routine uses of cash that are necessary to maintain the Company's operations and provides a supplemental view of cash flow generation to maintain operations before discretionary investments in growth. Free cash flow and discretionary free cash flow have certain limitations, including that they do not reflect adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows, such as mandatory debt repayments.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric , hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple service and product channels over the years. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit www.valvoline.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections and statements related to Valvoline's business plans and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "is likely," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," and "intends," and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections of Valvoline's most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.



™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Inquiries

+1 (859) 357-3155

IR@valvoline.com

Media Inquiries

Michele Gaither Sparks

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (859) 230-8097

michele.sparks@valvoline.com

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 1 STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME







(In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)















Three months ended

December 31

2021

2020 Sales

$ 858

$ 653 Cost of sales

614

425 GROSS PROFIT

244

228 Selling, general and administrative expenses

135

117 Legacy and separation-related expenses

3

1 Equity and other income, net

(15)

(14) OPERATING INCOME

121

124 Net pension and other postretirement plan income

(9)

(13) Net interest and other financing expenses

17

20 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

113

117 Income tax expense

26

30 NET INCOME

$ 87

$ 87























NET EARNINGS PER SHARE







BASIC

$ 0.48

$ 0.47 DILUTED

$ 0.48

$ 0.47











WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING







BASIC

181

185 DILUTED

182

186

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)



























December 31

September 30

2021

2021 ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 152

$ 230



Receivables, net

530

496



Inventories, net

264

258



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

55

53

Total current assets

1,001

1,037

















Noncurrent assets











Property, plant and equipment, net

824

817



Operating lease assets



309

307



Goodwill and intangibles, net

782

775



Equity method investments

50

47



Deferred income taxes

13

14



Other noncurrent assets

204

194

Total noncurrent assets

2,182

2,154

















Total assets

$ 3,183

$ 3,191















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 32

$ 17



Trade and other payables

218

246



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

291

306

Total current liabilities

541

569

















Noncurrent liabilities











Long-term debt

1,662

1,677



Employee benefit obligations

248

258



Operating lease liabilities

276

274



Deferred income taxes

34

26



Other noncurrent liabilities

255

252

Total noncurrent liabilities

2,475

2,487

















Stockholders' equity

167

135

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,183

$ 3,191

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

























Three months ended

December 31

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income

$ 87

$ 87

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities











Depreciation and amortization

25

21



Deferred income taxes

8

—



Stock-based compensation expense

3

3



Other, net

(1)

(1)

Change in operating assets and liabilities

(90)

(31) Total cash provided by operating activities

32

79













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Additions to property, plant and equipment

(35)

(35)

Repayments of notes receivable

3

9

Acquisitions of businesses

(14)

(218)

Other investing activities, net

—

(1) Total cash used in investing activities

(46)

(245)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from borrowings

30

11

Repayments on borrowings

(31)

—

Repurchases of common stock

(31)

(58)

Cash dividends paid

(23)

(23)

Other financing activities

(8)

(3) Total cash used in financing activities

(63)

(73)

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

—

6 DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(77)

(233) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

231

761 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - END OF PERIOD

$ 154

$ 528

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 4 INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT - RETAIL SERVICES



(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

























Three months ended





December 31





2021

2020 Sales information







Retail Services segment sales

$ 346

$ 254 Year-over-year growth

36 %

17 %









System-wide store sales (a)

$ 551

$ 421 Year-over-year growth (a)

31 %

11 %









Same-store sales growth (b)







Company-operated

22.1 %

6.1 % Franchised (a)

26.8 %

6.0 % System-wide (a)

24.7 %

6.0 %









Profitability information







Operating income (c)

$ 81

$ 56 Key items

—

— Adjusted operating income (c)

81

56 Depreciation and amortization

17

14 Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$ 98

$ 70 Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)

28.3 %

27.6 %









Discretionary cash flow information







Adjusted operating income (c)

$ 81

$ 56 Income tax expense (e)

(18)

(15) Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment

(4)

(3) Discretionary free cash flow (f)

$ 59

$ 38











(a) Measure includes Valvoline franchisees, which are independent legal entities. Valvoline does not consolidate the results of operations of its franchisees. (b) Valvoline determines SSS growth as sales by U.S. Retail Services stores, with new stores, including franchised conversions, excluded from the metric until the completion of their first full fiscal year in operation. (c) Segment adjusted operating income is segment operating income adjusted for key items impacting comparability. Segment adjusted operating income is further adjusted for depreciation and amortization to determine segment adjusted EBITDA. Valvoline does not generally allocate activity below operating income to its operating segments; therefore, the table above reconciles operating income to Adjusted EBITDA. (d) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales. (e) Income tax expense estimated using the adjusted effective tax rate for the period multiplied by operating segment adjusted operating income. (f) Segment discretionary free cash flow is defined as operating segment adjusted operating income after-tax less maintenance capital expenditures.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 5 INFORMATION BY OPERATING SEGMENT - GLOBAL PRODUCTS



(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)























Three months ended

December 31

2021

2020 Volume information







Lubricant sales (gallons)

43.1

38.0 Year-over-year growth

13 %

5 %











Sales information







Sales by geographic region







North America (a)

$ 304

$ 235 Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA")

67

51 Asia Pacific

104

83 Latin America (a)

37

30 Global Products segment sales

$ 512

$ 399











Profitability information







Operating income (b)

$ 70

$ 88 Key items

—

— Adjusted operating income (b)

70

88 Depreciation and amortization

7

6 Adjusted EBITDA (b)

$ 77

$ 94 Adjusted EBITDA margin (c)

15.0 %

23.6 %











Discretionary cash flow information







Adjusted operating income (b)

$ 70

$ 88 Income tax expense (d)

(16)

(23) Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment

(2)

(2) Discretionary free cash flow (e)

$ 52

$ 63











(a) Valvoline includes the United States and Canada in its North America region. Mexico is included within the Latin America region. (b) Segment adjusted operating income is segment operating income adjusted for key items impacting comparability. Segment adjusted operating income is further adjusted for depreciation and amortization to determine segment adjusted EBITDA. Valvoline does not generally allocate activity below operating income to its operating segments; therefore, the table above reconciles operating income to Adjusted EBITDA. (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales. (d) Income tax expense estimated using the adjusted effective tax rate for the period multiplied by operating segment adjusted operating income. (e) Segment discretionary free cash flow is defined as operating segment adjusted operating income after-tax less maintenance capital expenditures.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries













Table 6 RETAIL SERVICES STORE INFORMATION















(Preliminary and unaudited)













































System-wide stores (a)







First Quarter 2022

Fourth Quarter 2021

Third Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021



























Beginning of period

1,594

1,569

1,548

1,533

1,462



Opened

32

21

17

13

18



Acquired

12

7

5

3

54



Closed

(3)

(3)

(1)

(1)

(1)

End of period

1,635

1,594

1,569

1,548

1,533

































Number of stores at end of period







First Quarter 2022

Fourth Quarter 2021

Third Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021



























Company-operated

738

719

698

673

663

Franchised

897

875

871

875

870

































December 31





2021

2020

System-wide store count (a)













1,635

1,533

Year-over-year growth













7 %

9 %

























(a) System-wide store count includes franchised service center stores. Valvoline franchises are independent legal entities, and Valvoline does not consolidate the results of operations of its franchisees.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 7 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions, except per share amounts - preliminary and unaudited)

























Three months ended





December 31





2021

2020











Reported net income

$ 87

$ 87 Adjustments:









Net pension and other postretirement plan income

(9)

(13)

Legacy and separation-related expenses

3

1

LIFO charge

6

4

Information technology transition costs

1

—

Business interruption recovery

—

(1)

Total adjustments, pre-tax

1

(9)

Income tax expense of adjustments

—

2

Total adjustments, after tax

1

(7) Adjusted net income (a)

$ 88

$ 80









Reported diluted earnings per share

$ 0.48

$ 0.47 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b)

$ 0.48

$ 0.43











Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

182

186











(a) Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for key items. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release for management's definition of key items. (b) Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as earnings per diluted share calculated using adjusted net income.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 8 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - ADJUSTED EBITDA







(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)





















Three months ended

December 31

2021

2020 Adjusted EBITDA - Valvoline







Net income

$ 87

$ 87 Add:







Income tax expense

26

30 Net interest and other financing expenses

17

20 Depreciation and amortization

25

21 EBITDA (a)

155

158 Key items:







Net pension and other postretirement plan income

(9)

(13) Legacy and separation-related expenses

3

1 LIFO charge

6

4 Information technology transition costs

1

— Business interruption recovery

—

(1) Key items - subtotal

1

(9) Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$ 156

$ 149









Segment Adjusted EBITDA







Retail Services

$ 98

$ 70 Global Products

77

94 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (b)

175

164 Corporate

(19)

(15) Total Adjusted EBITDA (a)

156

149 Net interest and other financing expenses

(17)

(20) Depreciation and amortization

(25)

(21) Key items

(1)

9 Income before income taxes

$ 113

$ 117















(a) EBITDA is defined as net income, plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for key items, as described in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" within this press release. (b) Segment adjusted EBITDA represents the operations of the Company's two operating segments, including expenses associated with each segment's utilization of indirect resources. The costs of corporate functions, in addition to certain corporate and non-operational matters, or key items, are not included in segment adjusted EBITDA. The table above reconciles segment adjusted EBITDA to consolidated pre-tax income.

Valvoline Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Table 9 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DATA - FREE CASH FLOWS



(In millions - preliminary and unaudited)

















Free cash flow (a)

Three months ended

December 31

2021

2020 Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 32

$ 79 Adjustments:







Additions to property, plant and equipment

(35)

(35) Free cash flow

$ (3)

$ 44









Discretionary free cash flow (b)

Three months ended

December 31

2021

2020 Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 32

$ 79 Adjustments:







Maintenance additions to property, plant and equipment

(6)

(5) Discretionary free cash flow

$ 26

$ 74









Free cash flow (a)

Fiscal year

2022 Outlook Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 460 — $ 480 Adjustments:







Additions to property, plant and equipment

180 — 200 Free cash flow

$ 260 — $ 300















(a) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures and certain other adjustments as applicable. (b) Discretionary free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures and certain other adjustments as applicable.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.