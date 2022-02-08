Devon Energy to Use Aerial Gas Mapping LiDAR to Track Down Methane Emissions Across Full Portfolio

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Photonics (Bridger), creator of laser-based aerial methane scanning technology Gas Mapping LiDAR™, announced today that leading independent oil and natural gas company, Devon Energy has committed to multiple scans of its entire asset portfolio in 2022.

"Devon is stepping up in a big way to tackle emissions reduction with this move," said Bridger's CEO and co-founder, Pete Roos. "They're one of the largest unconventional energy producers in the U.S., with assets across the Permian, Eagle Ford, Powder River, Bakken, and Anadarko. We will be scanning the entirety of their assets with Gas Mapping LiDAR twice this year."

Gas Mapping LiDAR was chosen after successful field trials in addition to other emerging technologies on Devon's infrastructure in the Permian and Anadarko basins. "Bridger's Gas Mapping LiDAR provided us with a comprehensive picture of our methane emissions," said Mike Smith, Sr. Policy Advisor at Devon. "With the data provided, we're able to more strategically and efficiently address our emissions and have a better understanding of our emissions inventory," added Smith.

Gas Mapping LiDAR was developed by Bridger with funding from the US Department of Energy's advanced research arm, ARPA-E. Bridger attaches proprietary laser sensors to aircraft and scans oil and gas infrastructure throughout the natural gas supply chain. The scans produce gas plume imagery, emission source locations with GPS coordinates, and emission rates that help companies streamline repair activities, guide operational improvements, and track emissions reductions. The sensitivity of Gas Mapping LiDAR can detect more than 90% of emissions in typical production basins.

"We're excited to provide actionable data that will enable them to take their emissions reduction to the next level," said Roos.

About Bridger Photonics

Located in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Photonics provides aerial methane detection, localization, and quantification across the entire natural gas value chain. Bridger's mission is to enable clean, safe, and streamlined oil and gas operations by providing actionable data for methane emissions reduction. Bridger developed Gas Mapping LiDAR with funding from the US Department of Energy's advanced research arm, ARPA-E, and won an R&D100 award for Gas Mapping LiDAR in 2019. Gas Mapping LiDAR was also the first technology to ever be included in an AMEL application for the EPA's methane rule. For more information, visit www.bridgerphotonics.com

