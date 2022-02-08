College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Medical Schools of 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 50 Best Medical Schools of 2022.
College Consensus' list of the 50 Best Medical Schools of 2022 were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.
The Top 10 Best Medical Schools of 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:
- Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons
- Duke University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- NYU Grossman School of Medicine MD
- Stanford University
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Washington University School of Medicine
- Yale University's School of Medicine
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
