PeopleWorks Holdings, backed by Housatonic Partners, acquires Accusource and PeopleG2

SAN FRANCISCO and PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleWorks Holdings, LLC, a holding company formed by Housatonic Partners in partnership with CEO Dan Filby, is pleased to announce its first two investments with the acquisitions of Accusource Inc. and PeopleG2 Corporation in late 2021. Both companies, now part of Accusource Inc., are in the pre-employment screening business, providing background checks, drug & alcohol testing, and employment verification services across a range of industry verticals, with particular strength in the healthcare, government, energy, education, and staffing industries. Accusource is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association, a non-profit trade association established to develop and promote standards of ethics and quality performance in screening services. Financial terms for the acquisitions were not disclosed.

"We are extremely impressed with each company's high level of service, loyal customer base, and market leadership in key industry verticals," said incoming CEO Dan Filby. He added, "The union of the outstanding Accusource and PeopleG2 teams is very exciting as we enter this next phase of growth." Mr. Filby brings over 20 years of executive experience and substantial expertise in employment screening, with prior leadership roles at Universal Background Screening and First Advantage.

Housatonic Partners Managing Director Mark Hilderbrand, who has joined PeopleWorks' Board of Directors, added, "We look forward to continuing to support Dan's vision to build an industry-leading tech-enabled HR services business."

PeopleWorks remains actively engaged in identifying additional investment opportunities in background screening and the broader tech-enabled HR services market. Relevant companies and brokers should contact Dan Filby at dfilby@accusource-online.com. For more information, please visit WWW.ACCUSOURCE-ONLINE.COM AND WWW.PEOPLEG2.COM.

