Mateo Goods Launches New BIM Resources for Future of Hybrid Workspace Furniture through BIMsmith Partnership

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mateo Goods, a designer and manufacturer of human-centric workplace furniture and accessories, and BIMsmith, the leading building product research platform for building professionals, have partnered to provide a new suite of Building Information Modeling (BIM) resources to architecture and design professionals.

The partnership involves the creation of data-rich digital models of Mateo products that architects and designers can use in their digital designs. Each product model contains valuable geometric and material data, allowing designers to create highly accurate project renderings and make informed project decisions earlier in the design process. Each BIM file integrates seamlessly with Autodesk Revit, the leading architectural design software in the industry.

The partnership also places products from Mateo Goods on BIMsmith Market, the leading building product research platform, so architects and designers from around the world can discover and download Mateo's modern workplace accessories for their BIM projects.

"Mateo Goods is helping pioneer a new world of workspace and productivity solutions designed for the way we work in a post-pandemic society. With today's new hybrid work conditions and work-from-home program stipends, there's a clear need for our differentiated offering," said Paris Daniell, Marketing Director at Mateo Goods. "Our new BIM resources follow suit, aiming to assist commercial architects and designers in crafting workplaces that combine the comfort and familiarity of home with the productivity of work."

"The future of work is an important and ongoing discussion throughout the field of architecture and design," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "Mateo Goods provides building professionals with fresh insight and an appealing product portfolio to adapt and meet the needs of our evolving world of work."

Learn more about Mateo Goods and download their new BIM resources at https://www.mateocommercial.com/bim-library or www.bimsmith.com/mateogoods.

About Mateo Goods

Mateo Goods creates workspace solutions for the modern business and employee. Their products offer a wide range of design options along with a variety of unexpected colors. Mateo Goods desks are modular and flexible for each individual's work style, allowing you to put health and wellness at the center of your design. They own their entire production process, from design to manufacturing and delivery, which means they can prioritize quality and provide quick ship options. Some of the largest design firms and companies trust Mateo Goods with their workspace solutions. Learn more about Mateo Goods at www.mateocommercial.com.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals.

Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com or call (224) 505-4BIM to add your products to the BIMsmith lineup.

