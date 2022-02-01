Whirlpool Corporation to Feature Purposeful Appliance Innovations at IBS 2022 Kitchen and laundry appliance leader to showcase consumer-focused innovations to building industry

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no one-size-fits-all appliance solution for today's consumers, which means building industry professionals are challenged to meet constantly changing needs and preferences. Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, will showcase its latest appliance innovations that help solve that challenge at the 2022 NAHB International Builders' Show on Feb. 8-10, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.

Whirlpool Corporation brings a diverse family of brands – Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir – to the event, highlighting product solutions that are uniquely tailored to satisfy the needs of a diverse consumer base at varying price points.

"We're thrilled to be able to gather safely in-person at IBS 2022," said Kelly Safis, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "So much has changed over the last few years, but what remains the same is our commitment to the trade. We want our building industry customers to know that they can count on us to provide support, and innovative, purposeful appliances that serve their customers' needs."

In booth W2554, attendees can expect to see products that reflect today's most in-demand industry trends. A few of the featured products at IBS are:

Whirlpool ® 5.8 Cu. Ft. Gas 7-in-1 Air Fry Oven : The pandemic caused consumers to re-evaluate their eating habits, with many opting for healthier cooking methods, such as air frying. With this oven, consumers have 7 cooking modes in 1 oven: Air Fry, Convect Bake, Convect Broil, Frozen Bake™ technology, Bake, Broil and Keep Warm cycles. Skip preheating with Air Fry Mode, which circulates hot air around the air fry basket to cook fried food in a healthy way, with less oil than traditional frying. Users can air fry their favorite foods like chicken wings, nuggets and fries right in the oven with the included air fry basket that's dishwasher safe. Features such as the SpeedHeat™ Burner generate the high heat needed to sear and boil quickly, helping get dinner to the table fast. The pandemic caused consumers to re-evaluate their eating habits, with many opting for healthier cooking methods, such as air frying. With this oven, consumers have 7 cooking modes in 1 oven: Air Fry, Convect Bake, Convect Broil, Frozen Bake™ technology, Bake, Broil and Keep Warm cycles. Skip preheating with Air Fry Mode, which circulates hot air around the air fry basket to cook fried food in a healthy way, with less oil than traditional frying. Users can air fry their favorite foods like chicken wings, nuggets and fries right in the oven with the included air fry basket that's dishwasher safe. Features such as the SpeedHeat™ Burner generate the high heat needed to sear and boil quickly, helping get dinner to the table fast.

Whirlpool ® Top Load Washer with 2-in-1 Removable Agitator : Consumers are always looking for ways to make doing laundry easier, and this top load washer with the industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator does just that. It lets users customize any load to care for their clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out. Consumers can also skip adding detergent to every load with the Whirlpool ® Load & Go™ Dispenser, and pretreat clothes with a built-in, dual temperature faucet and brush. Plus, the appliance is equipped with smart features to help streamline the laundry process. Consumers are always looking for ways to make doing laundry easier, and this top load washer with the industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator does just that. It lets users customize any load to care for their clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out. Consumers can also skip adding detergent to every load with the WhirlpoolLoad & Go™ Dispenser, and pretreat clothes with a built-in, dual temperature faucet and brush. Plus, the appliance is equipped with smart features to help streamline the laundry process.

Whirlpool® 30" Induction Cooktop : Induction cooking is becoming a hot trend in the home appliance industry. This induction cooktop uses electromagnetic energy to transfer heat directly to the induction-compatible cookware. Consumers can cook dinner quickly thanks to this induction cooktop that boils water fast and offers quick cleanup. Induction technology keeps the cooktop surrounding the elements cool, helping prevent baked-on messes. Induction cooking is becoming a hot trend in the home appliance industry. This induction cooktop uses electromagnetic energy to transfer heat directly to the induction-compatible cookware. Consumers can cook dinner quickly thanks to this induction cooktop that boils water fast and offers quick cleanup. Induction technology keeps the cooktop surrounding the elements cool, helping prevent baked-on messes.

Whirlpool Corporation appliances can also be found in four Professional Builder Show Village Homes, including two in-person homes, and two virtual homes.

In-Person Homes:

Domino V: The Domino V model from Franklin Homes was built to satisfy contemporary design at an attainable cost.

Biscayne Bay: This home by Skyline/Champion is focused on cost-effective, efficient and environmentally friendly construction, and is designed to maximize buildable space.

Virtual Homes:

Smart/Connected: Inspired by the Smart Home Tech Trends Report by the New Home Trends Institute, this immersive, Smart/Connected home from KTGY Architects includes purposeful, connected technologies that homeowners value.

Barnaby: Based on consumer lifestyle research by the America at Home Study, Barnaby is a modern farmhouse-style home that encapsulates what consumers expect from their homes today, including two right-sized home offices, a multi-gen suite, and more.

In addition to displaying featured products in their booth, attendees will have the chance to learn more about Whirlpool Corporation's collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, and make a donation via a badge scan. Through BuildBetter with Whirlpool , Whirlpool Corporation supports Habitat for Humanity as they build homes designed to withstand threats from natural disasters due to the changing climate. Whirlpool Corporation has donated nearly $130 million to Habitat for Humanity International and supported Habitat programs in 45 countries.

Whirlpool Corporation will also play host to a KBTribeChat in booth W2554 at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 9, where show attendees can gather to discuss the latest home building and design trends.

For more information about the company's presence at IBS and events taking place at the show, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/IBS-2022 . For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

