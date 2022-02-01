Vectrus Launches Expanded Converged Environment Service Offering to Support DoD Readiness and Modernization Initiatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) is excited to announce the expansion of its Converged Environment service offering, which designs and implements integrated technology solutions to address installation management challenges faced by the Department of Defense (DoD). The Converged Environment incorporates and expands Vectrus' existing Converged Infrastructure offering, creating operational efficiencies by integrating all aspects of physical and digital infrastructure. In doing so, the Converged Environment improves performance and reduces costs across communications, assets, logistics, supply chains, acquisition, cyber and physical security, facilities, and operational processes.

Vectrus Logo. (PRNewswire)

Much of the military's base operations today relies on aging infrastructure and manual inputs, while leaving gaps in the information leaders need. The result is an operational model that falls short of the DoD's modernization goals, which demand connected, resilient, and cost-effective solutions. The Vectrus Converged Environment approach is designed to meet and advance these needs.

"Unlike traditional solutions, the Vectrus approach exists at the intersection of technology, security, and assets, making us uniquely positioned to unlock the benefits that come with integration. Vectrus is also a service company, bringing highly expert leaders and users to these challenges, so we can shrink the cost and time between understanding an opportunity and implementing a converged solution," said Corinne Minton-Package, Senior Vice President of Systems and Technology at Vectrus. "Our Converged Environment offering meets the demands of the military while promoting cost savings, increased security, and more strategic use of resources — and rapidly enabling critical data-driven decision-making for our customers."

The Converged Environment approach is already in practice at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. As prime contractor, Vectrus is integrating technology solutions and applications for a smart warehouse. This "warehouse of the future," which involves transshipment between shore facilities and Naval units, will improve efficiency, accuracy, security, and safety of material across supply handling, management, storage, and distribution.

"Vectrus is a trusted partner of the U.S. military — our networked solutions enhance readiness, improve security, streamline logistics, and increase operational advantage. In short, we are the convergence point," explained Minton-Package. "We are proud of this investment and are committed to developing tailored solutions to meet the DoD's modernization objectives through the deployment of Vectrus Converged Environments."

About Vectrus

Vectrus, a defense technology company, has provided mission critical support for the toughest operational challenges our customers have faced for more than 70 years. We leverage emerging technologies, unmatched technical expertise, exceptional talent, and deep domain knowledge to deliver innovative solutions for military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support , converged environment solutions , supply chain and logistics , IT mission support , engineering and digital integration , security , or maintenance, repair, and overhaul , our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security.

Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Mike Smith, CFA

719-637-5773

michael.smith@vectrus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.