Super Bowl 56 Tribute Flag Football Event, Stars and Stripes Bowl Presented by North American Motor Car, to Support Sierra Delta and Snoop Special Stars

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Delta and Snoop Special Stars today announced a joint Super Bowl 56 tribute flag football event, Stars and Stripes Bowl presented by North American Motor Car. This inspirational event will be comprised of two games, bringing together Snoop Special Stars (a squad of LA-based kids with special needs finding joy and therapy through the game of football), Wounded Warriors of Sierra Delta, and NFL alumni. Both games are set to take place on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm at the Jackie Robinson field in the Rancho Cienega Sports Complex in Los Angeles, California on 5001 Obama Blvd.

Stars & Stripes, presented by North American Motor Car, is a joint Super Bowl 56 tribute flag football event supporting Wounded Warriors of Sierra Delta and Snoop Special Stars, the special needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League. (PRNewswire)

"Playing flag football against NFL greats before the biggest football game of the year is a dream come true for veterans like myself," says BJ Ganem, CEO of Sierra Delta: Service Dogs for Veterans. "Having the ability to share in the experience with the kids of Snoop Special Stars makes these flag football games even more special."

The event, previously known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Flag Football Team, will kick off with game one, featuring the kids of Snoop Special Stars as they showcase their unbreakable spirit and drive on the field. Following game one, Wounded Warriors of Sierra Delta will take on legends of the NFL alumni in what has now become a coveted tradition.

"Snoop Special Stars is excited to collaborate with Sierra Delta on this wonderful event to bring awareness and fun to both communities through sports," says Nykauni Tademy, Executive Director of Snoop Special Stars. "We started this program in 2017 with the goal of changing the narrative when it comes to kids with special needs. Our motto is 'EveryBODY Plays' and we are proud to bring these needed resources to the inner city and beyond."

Players of the Stars and Stripes Bowl will each receive custom branded football jerseys, thanks to presenting sponsor North American Motor Car, a company created to help make people's automotive dreams come true, but more importantly, to celebrate the freedom of America and support those who have protected it.

"North American Motor Car is thrilled to be supporting an event that brings together two amazing causes," commented North American Motor Car CEO Chris Bishop. "We love our veterans and as a salute to their service, we are proud to be a long-time sponsor of Sierra Delta. This event is the perfect opportunity to bring awareness to special needs kids and our veterans in a fun and exciting way."

Confirmed Guests scheduled to appear include Kurt Warner (HOF), Joe Delamiellure (HOF), Pat Williams, Byron Chamberlain, Jim McMahon, Kenny Mayne, Adam Carolla, Zion Clark, and many more. Tickets can be purchased for $10 to attend the Stars and Stripes Bowl but are extremely limited due to current capacity restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Sierra Delta

Sierra Delta is a National Veteran Non-Profit working to increase access and connection for ALL veterans to ALL types of Service Dogs! Learn more at sierradelta.com. Follow on social media (@sierradeltaservicedogs) and subscribe on YouTube to see all the veterans and their dogs!

About Snoop Special Stars

Snoop Special Stars is the special needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League. The Snoop Youth Football League is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded to provide the opportunity for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer. In 2017, the SYFL added to The Snoop Special Stars Football and Cheer division serving all Special Needs children and young adults (5-18+) with physical and intellectual disabilities. Learn more at snoopstars.com.

About North American Motor Car

North American Motor Car is the premier destination for automotive enthusiasts of all ages. Our state-of-the-art facility in Danbury, CT offers a full spectrum of world-class services including secure storage, premium detailing, high-end maintenance, VIP amenities, and full customization, interiors, metal fabrication, and restoration services with our American Metal Custom Shop. Our showroom features a curated collection of vehicles including timeless classics, exotic supercars, hotrods, 4x4's, and contemporary muscle cars as well as custom and vintage motorcycles for all types of buyers. In addition to our cars and motorcycles, North American Motor Car is also an event and social space that showcases rare music memorabilia, art, and photography installations that every enthusiast will love. Our business is built upon a passion for service, a love of our country, and a focus on running a business with honesty, meaning, and purpose. For more information about North American Motor Car, please visit northamericanmotorcar.com

