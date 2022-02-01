Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Increase in its Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive parts, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from twenty-five cents per share to twenty-seven cents per share, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.