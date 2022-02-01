LIFT FOILS PARTNERS WITH SHAMIN ABAS COMMUNICATIONS FOR ULTRA-LUXURY BRANDS TO DRIVE GLOBAL GROWTH WITH STRATEGIC PUBLIC RELATIONS PROGRAM

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lift Foils, the creator of the original electric hydrofoil, or eFoil, and the preeminent leader in the eFoiling space, announced today the appointment of Shamin Abas Communications for Ultra-Luxury Brands for strategic global representation.

Lift Foils has exponentially grown since delivering their first eFoil and this year is poised to be their biggest yet.

The move comes during a period of tremendous growth for the Lift Foils brand, which had to relocate to a new manufacturing facility in 2021 to accommodate the outstanding demand for its products. Based in Puerto Rico, Lift Foils is the pioneer of the original eFoil, bringing this sensational new personal watercraft to the public for the very first time. The battery-powered surfboard gives riders the thrill of flying over the water at up to 35mph with no wind, waves or towing required. Lift Foils' venerable line-up offers best in class specifications across all product categories including durability, weight, maneuverability, battery life, customization and speed. The brand also sells traditional wings and foils.

"Lift Foils has exponentially grown since delivering our first eFoil in 2018 and this year is poised to be our biggest yet with the launch of several groundbreaking new products," said Lift Foils Founder Nick Leason. "In seeking a communications and experiential marketing agency to lead us in this next important step in the company's trajectory, we knew it would be critical to align with a partner that has a strong and established track record of success in reach and engagement of high-net-worth audiences around the world. We believe we have found a match in Shamin Abas," Leason continued.

As a specialist in the Ultra-High-Net-Worth arena, with a deep understanding of the mindset and passions of this often hard-to-reach individual, the ultra-luxury brands that have entrusted the New York-based firm to assist with growth in this space include Ferrari North America, Triton Submarines, Riva, Czinger Vehicles, Steinway & Sons, Dom Pérignon, EDEN Singapore, Burgess, Bell Flight, NetJets, Ferretti Yachts, MB&F and others.

Said Abas, "Nick has pioneered a phenomenon since introducing the first e-foil four years ago, and along with it, an ever-growing global tribe of disciples of the mesmerizing sport who are forever converted once they discover the euphoric sensation of flying across the water at up to 35mph on a Lift Foil. We are thrilled to be working alongside Nick and the dynamic team at the brand as we together embark on the next exciting chapter of largescale international growth for this company."

Founded in 2005, Shamin Abas Communications works solely with ultra-luxury brands that cater to Very-High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals. Unlike brands whose products and services serve a much wider audience and pursue maximum exposure in mainstream consumer media outlets, the firm's carefully curated list of clients instead seek a fully customized approach, tailored specifically to reach their ideal customer.

Lift Foils is the creator of the original electric hydrofoil, or eFoil, and the preeminent leader in the eFoiling space. Founded in 2013 in Puerto Rico by engineer and avid surfer Nick Leason, the Lift e-foil allows riders of all levels to experience flight over almost any body of water at up to 35mph with no waves or towing required. Its proprietary battery-powered carbon fiber board and specially-designed hydrofoil delivered unmatched performance with the smoothest riding experience possible. Today, Lift Foils' eFoils and classic foils can be found at more than 300 affiliates and retail partners in 80 countries across the globe. For more information or to find a retailer near you, go to www.LiftFoils.com.

