Kasasa® Partners with Statflo to Provide One-to-One Text Messaging Capabilities to Community Financial Institutions

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, today announced that it has partnered with Statflo, the leading provider of compliant one-to-one messaging, to bring text messaging capabilities to their community financial institution clients.

Across every industry, text messaging has become an increasingly popular, trusted, and effective way for businesses to engage with their customers. Studies have shown that 89% of consumers prefer two-way messaging to communicate with businesses and 90% of messages are read within the first three minutes of being received . Financial institutions can leverage rich customer data collected from each interaction to create personalized conversations and build stronger relationships with their customers.

"Competition in the banking sector has heated up in recent years, especially with the pandemic accelerating the shift to digital services. At Kasasa, we want to give community financial institutions the tools that are essential to compete with the bigger digital brand power of larger banks," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "Our partnership with Statflo is just one way that Kasasa is helping community financial institutions leverage new technologies to deliver on their unique ability to provide exceptional customer service to their account holders."

"We're very excited to partner with Kasasa to leverage our combined expertise and offer their clients the most robust marketing and customer engagement platform for text messaging," said Peter Macnee, CEO of Statflo. "It is more essential than ever for financial institutions to connect with their customers at the right time, with the right message, on the right channel. The integration of text messaging into Kasasa's powerful marketing platform, ConnectTM, creates an enormous opportunity for community financial institutions to elevate their overall customer experience."

Statflo is committed to helping businesses engage with their customers via their preferred channel. Statflo's leading compliance engine enables businesses operating in highly regulated industries to have the most meaningful, safest two-way conversations with their customers.

Kasasa serves over 900 community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across almost 4,000 branches in all 50 states. The company's mission is to support community financial institutions by giving them the technologies needed to compete against megabanks. With this new partnership, Kasasa is giving community financial institutions the tools they need to provide their customers with best-in-class products and digital experiences that have become increasingly more important in the digital age.

