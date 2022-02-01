Joergen Scheuer-Larsen joins Altar'd State as company's first CIO Altar'd State strengthens its technology arm with the addition of a chief information officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altar'd State, a rapidly growing multi-brand women's fashion retailer with 150 locations throughout the United States, today announced the appointment of Joergen Scheuer-Larsen as the company's chief information officer and senior vice president. Scheuer-Larsen will lead all technology for the company's family of brands, which include Arula and Vow'd.

Scheuer-Larsen joins Altar'd State with over twenty years of experience at iconic global brands including FOSSIL Group Inc., LEGO Systems, and Carlsberg Breweries Denmark, as well as serving in the Danish military. This varied experience has helped mold an executive with broad-ranging skills in leadership, technology, IT strategy, infrastructure and transformation. In his most recent role at FOSSIL, Scheuer-Larsen was promoted three times in eight years. Most recently as SVP CIO, he led all of IT strategically and executionally.

Scheuer-Larsen was identified for Altar'd State by Berglass+Associates, an executive search firm specializing in the consumer goods space, through its Star Search Program, a unique partnership focused on future, rather than short-term talent needs.

Scheuer-Larsen will relocate to the Knoxville area with his wife and two daughters.

About Altar'd State

Altar'd State is a rapidly growing women's fashion brand with 122 Altar'd State stores, 23 Arula boutiques, and five Vow'd boutiques in 38 states. It feels like a sanctuary—a place of beauty from the inside out. From welcoming experiences and warm associates who make you feel special, to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Altar'd State is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Beauty that draws you in, a heart that keeps you coming back.

Altar'd State offers online retail experiences at altardstate.com, arula.com, and vowdweddings.com.

