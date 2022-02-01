InventHelp Inventors Develops An Innovative Security Light (OSK-101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was sitting in my vehicle one night and an individual appeared out of nowhere to ask a question," said the inventor from Champaign, Ill. "Soon afterwards I was thinking if only I had a portable motion sensor device that would alert me if someone is approaching."

He invented the patent-pending LE GUARDIEN that would fulfill the need for a new type of motion activated light design. This security system can be set up in a variety of locations and mounted to a wide range of objects. In addition to it being easy to use and set up, it does not require any electrical wiring work to install.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

