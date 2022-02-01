InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Two-In-One Design for Aprons (OCC-1578)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and I thought there could be a better apron to protect my clothing while also improving my posture and alleviating back pain," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif., "so I invented the THERAPEUTIC APRON. My design could reduce pressure on the neck, joints and muscles in the upper back while working. It could also benefit chefs, nurses, homemakers, domestic workers and other members of the labor force."

The invention provides an improved design for an apron. In doing so, it helps to reduce pain and stress within the back and it enhances comfort. It also protects the wearer's clothing. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for households and businesses that utilize aprons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

