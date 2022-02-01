IF THE BIG GAME SCORE HITS 3-14, FANS COULD WIN A FREE DIGIORNO® PIZZA New this year: A chance to win free pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season!

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIORNO® Pizza is offering lucky fans a chance to score free pizza with the return of its annual Pi Score Sweepstakes. On Sunday, Feb. 13, if the score is 3-14 (or 14-3) any time during the Big Game, lucky fans could each win a free DIGIORNO pizza (pi)!

Introducing "Pi Props"

In addition to the sweepstakes for free DIGIORNO pizza, if there's a 3-14 or 14-3 score, new this year is the introduction of three possible "Pi Props" sweepstakes. If any of these pi-worthy moments take place during football's biggest night, then one lucky fan per prop will be chosen at random to win 267 free DIGIORNO pizzas (awarded in the form of coupons). That's enough free pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season:

Any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards

More than 3.14 total turnovers (i.e., 4 or more) in the game

Any scoring drive takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds

Administration of the sweepstakes is subject to the occurrence of the specific game events set forth above. If the specific game event does not occur, the applicable sweepstakes drawing will not take place.

How To Enter for a Chance to Win Free DiGiorno Pizza

Starting on February 6, 2022 through February 13, 2022, fans can enter online for a chance to win free DIGIORNO pizza. If the Big Game reaches a pi-worthy score of 3-14 (or 14-3), then 1,500 winners will be selected at random to each receive a coupon redeemable for one (1) free DIGIORNO pizza. Pizza lovers tasted victory just last year when the score hit pi (3-14) in Tampa.

"Our Pi Score campaign is a fan-favorite that continues to grow each year, making DIGIORNO Pizza synonymous with football," said Adam Graves, President, Pizza and Snacking at Nestlé. "It also underscores the importance of listening to our consumers, and innovating with relevant products and new offerings, that match gameday interests and gameday traditions."

Drawing Up the Winning Play

No matter which team wins this year's title, one thing is for sure: pizza and football make for a championship combination. In fact, fans continue to turn to DIGIORNO during the week of the Big Game more than any other time, resulting in a 69% increase in units sold versus other calendar weeks over the last five years.1

Whether you're dedicated to watching every play, tuning in for the halftime performance, or just the commercials, fans can count on DIGIORNO to be gameday ready with great-tasting pizza. It bakes fresh in your own oven – and of course, is ready to serve in time for kickoff. Thanks to DIGIORNO, you can skip delivery fumbles, like cold pizza, late arrival or wrong toppings during the biggest sports day of the year.

Ready to stack your bench (or freezer)? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now. For more information, visit DiGiorno.com and follow @DiGiorno on Twitter.

DiGiorno Pi Score Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 18 years or older (19+ for AL & NE res). Sweepstakes ends 2/13/22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Administration of Sweepstakes contingent the occurrence of specific game events, results of 2/13/22 football game. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. "Enough pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season" means 267 pizzas (awarded as coupons). For entry form, Official Rules, information on the conditions precedent that must occur for Sweepstakes drawing to occur, and prize descriptions, visit https://play.keeplifedelicious.com/digiornopiscore. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209.

____________________ 1 Source: IRI Market Advantage, MULO+C, NUSA Custom Hierarchy Frozen Pizza 2022

Contacts:

Ellie Reynolds Emily Zurawksi, Nestlé USA 312.988.2178 571.457.5108 EReynolds@Team-N.net Emily.Zurawksi@us.nestle.com

