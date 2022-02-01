Global Data Center Capex to Reach $350 Billion by 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

Hyperscale Data Center Spending to Double Over the Next Five Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global data center capex is on track to reach $350 billion by 2026. We forecast hyperscale cloud service providers to double their data center spending over the next five years, fueling the market growth.

"Our outlook for spending on data center infrastructure capex is optimistic, with a five-year projected growth of 10 percent," said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The hyperscale cloud service providers will account for an increasing portion of the total market, as they invest to expand their network of data centers, increase cloud capacity, and deploy AI infrastructure to enable new applications such as the metaverse. We also anticipate incremental growth as data center infrastructure become more distributed, as the cloud and telecom service providers and enterprises launch new services at the edge of the network," explained Fung.

Additional highlights from the January 2022 Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report:

Worldwide data center capex is forecast to grow 10 percent by 2026.

Capex on servers is expected to outgrow other areas, driven by adoption in new server CPU platforms and accelerated computing.

Edge computing is forecast to comprise 8 percent of total data center infrastructure spending by 2026.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the market with historical data from 2014 to the present. The forecasts provide a comprehensive overview of market and technology trends and include tables covering data center and server capex and server unit shipments forecasts for Top 4 US Cloud, Top 3 China Cloud, Top 3 Tier 2 Cloud, Rest-of-Cloud, Telco, and Enterprise customer segments. The report also breakout markets for data center infrastructure equipment, along with server, storage system, and other data center equipment revenues sub-segments. For more information about this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

