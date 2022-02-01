FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 on February 16, 2022

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO®Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (866) 518–6930 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518–9797 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit FARO.com.

