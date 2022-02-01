DialCare Announces Launch of a New Virtual Veterinary Program

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare is excited to announce the launch of an innovative new virtual veterinary program that grants members immediate access to licensed veterinary professionals via video or phone chat for advice and guidance on their pets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DialCare Virtual Vet's licensed veterinary professionals can provide information on general pet health care.

Virtual veterinary services are booming in popularity, as they allow pet owners to receive around-the-clock guidance for their pets without the inconvenience, stress and expense of visiting a veterinary office. Virtual visits through DialCare Virtual Vet provide members with real-time advice and recommendations on their pets' health to alleviate their concerns from the comfort and convenience of their own homes.

"As the demand for virtual health solutions continues to increase, we are thrilled that DialCare's virtual veterinary program is now available for pet owners throughout the nation," DialCare President Jeremy Hedrick said. "Pet adoption and sales soared during the pandemic which has increased demand for veterinary care in the U.S. We are excited DialCare is able to offer a much-needed resource for immediate virtual visits with qualified, licensed veterinary professionals any time our members need assistance for their pets' health."

Dr. Blake Watson, DVM, serves as the Chief Veterinary Medical Officer for the veterinary program at DialCare. In this role, Dr. Watson provides oversight, expertise and guidance for DialCare Virtual Vet. Dr. Watson has experience in General Small Animal Practice, General Large Animal Practice and Emergency Medicine, and he currently practices as a Primary Care Practitioner.

Beyond the virtual veterinary program, DialCare also offers several comprehensive telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program, a Mental Wellness program available to individuals of all ages, which includes a student-focused program for middle and high school students called Dialogue, and a Teledentistry program. DialCare's telehealth programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status and individual consumers nationwide.

About DialCare

DialCare offers a telemedicine solution that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians, a mental wellness program for virtual counseling sessions with mental health professionals, a teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists video or phone chat and a virtual veterinary solution that provides 24/7/365 access to information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to individual consumers and to groups of any size. DialCare Physician Access, Mental Wellness, Teledentistry and Virtual Vet programs are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit www.dialcare.com.

