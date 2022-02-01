CI Capital Announces Sale of Epiphany Dermatology

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Capital Partners ("CI Capital"), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company, Epiphany Dermatology ("Epiphany"), a leading multi-regional provider of medical, surgical, cosmetic, and related dermatological services to Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

During CI Capital's ownership, Epiphany's geographic footprint and service offerings grew exponentially through a combination of organic growth and 39 add-on acquisitions which, when combined with new physician recruitment and de novo clinic openings, enabled management to drive exceptional performance. Additionally, CI Capital supported significant investments in Epiphany's management team, corporate and regional infrastructure, business development, and acquisition integration capabilities, all of which contributed to Epiphany's growth.

Fred Iseman, Chief Executive Officer of CI Capital, said, "CI Capital is proud to have collaborated with Epiphany as the company executed its growth strategy, completing 39 add-on acquisitions and expanding from six clinics in one state to 67 clinics across 12 states. Our investment in Epiphany was an excellent example of CI Capital's commitment to its buy and build strategy in large, growing and fragmented sectors."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Epiphany.

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 67 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com.

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm dedicated to investing in middle-market companies with over $2.4 billion of invested capital. Throughout its 29-year history, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made 415 platform company and add-on acquisitions representing over $10 billion in enterprise value. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

