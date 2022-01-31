<span class="legendSpanClass">Meet with us to learn why a growing number of ASCs rely on Surgical Notes to improve operational efficiency and accelerate revenue cycles</span>

Surgical Notes to Demonstrate Best-in-Class ASC Billing Solutions at Ambulatory Surgery Center Conferences & Tradeshows in 2022

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, will be attending numerous in-person ASC conferences and tradeshows nationally in 2022.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Meeting attendees are encouraged to visit Surgical Notes' exhibit booth and learn about the company's fully integrated ASC billing services and revenue cycle solutions that include billing; transcription; coding; chart automation and document management; managed care contracting; and central billing office software. Prospective clients can schedule an on-site meeting to learn more about any of these solutions.

Surgical Notes clients are also encouraged to visit with Surgical Notes team members to share their customer experiences and learn about new programs and product offerings.

Here are some of the many conferences where Surgical Notes will be exhibiting this year. Click on a conference name to access available event information.

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers Conference: June 7–8

Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Conference & Trade Show: June 9

Becker's ASC Review 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference:

June 16–17

JULY

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

Pennsylvania Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Conference: November 7

"We look forward to attending and providing thought leadership at these exceptional programs," said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes. "Attending and exhibiting provides the opportunity to meet and speak with current clients, prospective clients, and ASC industry leaders, and share our wide range of ASC billing services and revenue cycle solutions designed for the surgery center business office. We are also happy to support the great work of the host associations and organizations that bring ASC representatives together from throughout the country for timely and valuable education and networking."

To learn more about Surgical Notes or to schedule a meeting at one of these events, click here.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

