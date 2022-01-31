NeoTX Therapeutics promotes Marcel Rozencweig, M.D., to President and welcomes Scott Z. Fields, M.D., as new Chief Medical Officer

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoTX Therapeutics (NeoTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced the promotion of current CMO, Marcel Rozencweig, M.D., to President and the appointment of Scott Z. Fields, M.D., as the new chief medical officer, effective tomorrow, Feb. 1, 2022. Dr. Fields brings more than 30 years of experience in clinical drug development and has been previously the Senior Vice President and Pharmaceutical Development Head, Oncology at Bayer Pharmaceuticals.

"We are thrilled that Marcel will be the President to lead NeoTX in its next chapter of growth and success. He has been a key part of NeoTX growth since its inception and, in his new role as President, will help to accelerate growth and expand strategic industry partnerships," said Asher Nathan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeoTX.

"I am very pleased and looking forward to leading, as President, in NeoTX's advancement," said Dr. Rozencweig. "Additionally, as a founding member of NeoTX, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Dr. Fields to our leadership team."

"We, at NeoTX, are delighted that Scott is bringing his strong industry and operational leadership, which will prove valuable for our clinical development and registration strategies. His broad experience in oncology drug development, with over a dozen drug approvals, is an excellent fit with our vision," said Asher Nathan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeoTX.

"I'm thrilled to join NeoTX at this time of important growth and evolution of the company," said Dr. Fields. "Together with our experienced leadership team, I look forward to helping the company accelerate the development of our pipeline and bring innovative new medicines to patients."

As Global Head of Development for Oncology at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Fields was responsible for early and late-stage development including several novel oncology medicines across the platforms for targeted therapies/precision medicine, antibody drug/alpha radiation conjugates and novel Immuno-Oncology agents. His group was responsible for the development and global registration of Darolutamide – a next generation androgen receptor inhibitor for prostate cancer and with partner Loxo, for Larotrectinb – a tissue agnostic NTRK inhibitor. He was also responsible for the Oncology Operations, Project Management, Regulatory, Biomarkers, Biostatistics and Medical Writing groups. Prior to his position at Bayer, Dr. Fields held senior positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, SmithKline Beecham, Amgen, Eisai, and Arno Therapeutics and helped bring over a dozen drugs to market. He also practiced oncology/hematology and transplant medicine in academic settings. Dr. Fields received his medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York, followed by training in internal medicine, hematology and oncology at Columbia University Medical Center.

About NeoTX

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an immune response. The company's lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) is currently in clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.neotx.com.

