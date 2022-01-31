NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL ADDS SHERRI BALZER AS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER FOR CARNOSYN® BRANDS

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), an international leader in custom contract nutritional supplement manufacturing for over four decades, announced Sherri Balzer has joined as Business Development Manager, Health & Wellness. She will guide growth in the Health and Wellness sector through the development and management of clients and strategies for CarnoSyn® Brands.

"Sherri Balzer is a truly valued addition to our CarnoSyn® Brands team and we are excited to see the impact her leadership will have on our organization as she works to build and expand relationships with our valued customers," said Gene Quast, Vice President, Global Sales, Natural Alternatives International. "Sherri has an extensive and impressive tenure and knowledge of the health and wellness business sector. Her strong understanding of our products, as well as our business position and the industry, provide a solid foundation for success."

As Health & Wellness Business Development Manager, Sherri Balzer is responsible for overseeing the implementation of business objectives for sales, marketing, and business development strategies and for providing critical insight to make strategic decisions in the pursuit of long-term business value. In her new role, Ms. Balzer will work closely with all stakeholders, building strategic partnerships as she strives to increase revenue, profitability, and market share of the CarnoSyn® brands.

"I have dedicated my career to bringing the best premium products to consumers and believe that outstanding client service focused on education and consultative selling supports my mission in life to contribute to improving health for all," said Sherri Balzer, Business Development Manager, Health & Wellness, CarnoSyn® Brands. "I'm especially excited about SR CarnoSyn® and the science power behind it, showcasing clinically proven benefits like brain health and immunity. I look forward to helping our customers create new health and wellness solutions to help consumers stay active, fit and healthy."

Sherri Balzer has more than twenty-five years' experience in the health and wellness industry, most recently as Sales Director at Kb Pure Essentials, and as Sales Director at Cultivate. Sherri was also founder and principal of Sky Inc. and Balance Health Naturally. She attended University of Tennessee, Knoxville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Sales & Marketing, and became a Certified Nutrition Consultant and Clinical Nutritionist at Trinity College of Natural Health.

Learn more about NAI at https://www.nai-online.com, and discover more about SR CarnoSyn® at https://www.srcarnosyn.com or CarnoSyn® at https://www.carnosyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

