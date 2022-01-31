KENNY CHESNEY TO HEADLINE 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY MACK, JACK & MCCONAUGHEY GALA

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), Austin's beloved charity event, returns for its tenth year on April 28-29, 2022. The joint fundraising effort of Academy Award®-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, Academy of Country Music Award-winning songwriter and recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown has raised nearly $20 million for charity beneficiaries dedicated to children's education, health and wellness. MJ&M announced today that Kenny Chesney, the 8-time ACM and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will headline the 2022 Gala Thursday, April 28 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater.

Kenny Chesney to Headline 10th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala on April 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. CST and are available to the public at https://acl-live.com/calendar/kenny-chesney-0428. This intimate, acoustic show is designed to bring the charity audience a very special night of entertainment unlike anything attendees might experience at a regular concert.

Deemed "The People's Superstar" by The Los Angeles Times, Kenny Chesney is known for No Shoes Nation, the passionate fan-base who've made him country's largest ticket seller for two decades. His high energy shows with songs that celebrate life as real people live it, and a strong sense of musicality, Chesney's amassed 34 No. 1s; 20 are multiple week chart-toppers and sold in excess of 30 million albums, as well as over a million tickets on each of his headlining tours.

"Our friend Kenny Chesney will undoubtedly kick off year 10 of MJ&M with unforgettable energy, talent, and stories to tell," said Matthew McConaughey. "Mack, Jack and I are honored to have seen MJ&M grow into the massively impactful event it has become. We're empowering so many kids lives and still having fun doing it."

Jack Ingram added, "We promise to pull out all the stops in April. We have countless accomplishments and memories to celebrate with our MJ&M family -- and look forward to welcoming the iconic/incredible Kenny Chesney to our gala stage."

"I'm honored to be a part of the 10th anniversary of MJ&M, a charity that's accomplished so much for children around the world," said Chesney. "As we're getting back to live music and being together, playing Austin and ACL Live in this intimate setting is a great way to do it."

"We continue to be amazed and humbled by the generous supporters of MJ&M," said Mack Brown. "Friends and talented musicians have come together year after year to enrich the lives of thousands of children and we are forever grateful."

This year's event will raise money to support CureDuchenne , Dell Children's Medical Center , HeartGift , just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin .

The 10th Annual MJ&M two-day event continues on Friday, April 29, with a golf tournament and New York-style runway show and luncheon. On Friday evening, guests return to ACL Live at The Moody Theater to enjoy the best pickin' party in Texas at the Jack & Friends concert. More details to follow.

MJ&M 2022 sponsors include: American Airlines, American Campus Communities, Balyasny Asset Management LP, CenterPoint Energy, Covert Cadillac, H-E-B, JP's Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, Nike, Sendero Homes, Sewell, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Washington Football Team.

For more information about Mack, Jack & McConaughey, or to sign up to receive further announcements about the 2022 event, please visit http://mackjackandmcconaughey.com/.

ABOUT MACK, JACK & MCCONAUGHEY:

Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) , the joint fundraising effort of ESPN analyst and legendary football coach Mack Brown, ACM award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram, and Academy Award®-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, is a two-day event filled with music, golf, fashion, and fun. Previous MJ&M gala headliners include Parker McCollum, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Dixie Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Toby Keith, John Mellencamp, and Sheryl Crow. The gala is followed by a jam-packed day with a golf tournament held simultaneously with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion show that has previously featured A.L.C., Monique Lhuillier, Alice + Olivia, Jason Wu, Veronica Beard, MILLY, Badgley Mischka, and Lela Rose. The day concludes back at ACL Live for a singer-songwriter lineup of talent unmatched by any other event. Jimmy Kimmel previously hosted the evening event, and past performers include Kris Kristofferson, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Holly Williams, Jamey Johnson, Lyle Lovett, and dozens of the biggest names in music.

ABOUT KENNY CHESNEY:

Deemed "The King of the Road" by The Wall Street Journal, Kenny Chesney is the only country artist in Pollstar's Top Touring Artists of the Decade. Known for his high energy shows, songs that celebrate life as real people live it and a strong sense of musicality, Chesney has won eight Entertainer of the Year Awards (four consecutive from the Academy of Country Music, four from the Country Music Association), had 34 No. 1s and sold in excess of 30 million albums, as well as more than a million tickets on each of his headlining tours. He has topped the charts with Grace Potter, P!nk, the Wailers Band, Dave Matthews and Uncle Kracker, while also both duetting with and co-producing an album for Willie Nelson. In addition to his latest chart-topping single "Knowing You" off studio album Here And Now, Chesney's hits include "Young," "You and Tequila," "When the Sun Goes Down," "Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven," "Pirate Flag," "Summertime," "I Go Back," "Somewhere With You," "American Kids," "Setting the World on Fire," "Get Along" and many more.

