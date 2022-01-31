Deloitte Consulting Acquires Dextra Technologies to Expand and Scale its Product Engineering Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Consulting announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Dextra Technologies, a leading product engineering services and embedded software firm. This acquisition of the Dextra Technologies business extends Deloitte Consulting's offerings to accelerate the digital transformation from standalone products into smart connected platforms and greatly expands the organization's product and software engineering capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Over the past 10 years, we have seen extraordinary changes to the product design and development process. We are making significant investments to help create intelligent connected products and launch product-as-a-service models, and through this acquisition, we are accelerating product innovation for our clients," said Nishita Henry, chief innovation officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Based in Mexico, Dextra Technologies designs, builds and tests embedded software solutions that enable companies worldwide to rapidly innovate and develop smart, connected products. More than 350 seasoned product and software engineers, who will now join Deloitte Consulting, drive competitive advantage for their clients with an agile approach to engineering the future of business.

"Today's organizations need to concurrently evolve their business models, research and development processes, ecosystems and products by leveraging cloud-native technologies and embracing progressive product engineering methods," said Kevin Prendeville, principal and product engineering services leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "With Dextra Technologies, we're building on Deloitte Consulting's market-leading product engineering transformation capabilities to now offer an even broader range of services to accelerate our clients' business goals."

Daniel Chavez, Dextra Technologies CEO and incoming managing director, added, "Since 1997, Dextra Technologies has created distinct long-term value for leading global technology, automotive, consumer and life sciences companies through embedded software. Joining Deloitte Consulting will enable us to further scale our product engineering services, empower and advance our talent and provide greater competitive advantage for our clients."

