CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Chegg Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg") (NYSE: CHGG) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Chegg common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Chegg, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The class action against Chegg includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

DEADLINE: February 22, 2022

Aggrieved Chegg investors only have until February 22, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

