BetMGM Retail Sportsbook Officially Opens at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM and the Washington Nationals announced today the opening of the first retail sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium. The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park is open year-round, providing sports fans an innovative entertainment destination to watch and wager on games.

"We're constantly pushing the boundaries to deliver sports fans unique experiences, and that's just what we've done with the new BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. "Whether fans are attending baseball games or looking for a place to watch any sporting event, the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park is bound to be one of the most engaging sports viewing environments in the District."

Publicly accessible from N Street SE next to Center Field Gate, the new sportsbook features 40 big-screen TVs with live odds boards that update as the action progresses. Visitors can place wagers directly with cashiers at six betting windows or utilize user-friendly betting kiosks. Additionally, the BetMGM Sportsbook offers full-service beverage and dining options.

Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports, said, "The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park represents the newest way in which we are providing our fans with the best experiences in sports and entertainment. Upon its opening, the sportsbook immediately becomes one of the neighborhood's premier venues for both the savvy bettor and casual fan to watch the top events in an upscale and electric atmosphere."

The retail sportsbook complements the BetMGM app that launched in Washington, D.C. in June 2021, allowing users to place mobile wagers within a two-block radius of Nationals Park. Today's news is the latest phase of BetMGM's multi-year, exclusive partnership with the Washington Nationals.

Greenblatt continued, "The D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region is a great look into how we're seeking to expand the BetMGM platform with a variety of unique experiences for our customers. They can utilize the BetMGM mobile app anywhere in Virginia, can visit the newly opened retail sportsbook at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and now in D.C., they can access the first sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium. We've established great partnerships that allow us to bring these one-of-a-kind touchpoints to the DMV."

The newly created sportsbook will be located in the space previously known as Center Field Social, across Center Field Plaza from the Nationals Team Store. It will not be accessible by fans while they are in attendance at a Nationals game, but fans will be able to place bets via BetMGM's mobile app.

By the Numbers: BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park

Number of TVs: 40

Size: 4,000 square feet

Capacity: 187

Hours of Operation: Seven Days a Week, 11:00 a.m. - Midnight

Images and video of the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park can be found here.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions.

