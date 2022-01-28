Quick Custom Intelligence Announces a 400+% Revenue Increase for 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced a 400+% increase in annual recurring revenues for 2021 over the prior year by establishing itself in the operational role of providing analytics for over 100,000 gaming machines globally.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "2021 was a year where we dramatically exceeded all of our goals and have driven substantial growth with our mature and proven product line. This growth has allowed us to continue to recruit talented data scientists and technologists that will enable us to extend our product leadership into 2022. What is remarkable is that we are experiencing growth in all segments of our business, from the Nimble product to our loyalty solution to our full resort solution."

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 45 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites across four continents. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

