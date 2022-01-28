ORGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Organogenesis Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Organogenesis between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law