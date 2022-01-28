The Hobby Cartel Launches First Asset-Backed NFT Ushering in A New Era of Collectible Assets

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The collectibles market has been rapidly evolving into a new form of investment since 2020. This new class of investment (referred to as alternative assets) are defined as assets that cannot be categorized as stocks, bonds, or certificates. The exponential growth of the trading card market alone has been staggering (see video by WSJ). "Hobby collectibles have become an emerging asset class that can't be ignored and we're all in." said Matthew Hoffman, Founder of the Hobby Cartel. "Blockchain technology will be the catalyst that doubles the total addressable market in the next 7 years. We want to help foster that growth through increased accessibility, participation and value transparency."

The limited-edition collection consists of 25 tokens. Each NFT is unique, including rare graded collectible assets. While these rare physical assets provide token owners with short-term value, the utility of each NFT provides owners with a wide range of access, membership, service, and reward perks that renew annually increasing the ROI overtime.

There are 5 different variant levels within this exclusive collection:



- True Believer

- Super Rare

- Ultra Rare

- Rare

- Uncommon



The physical assets and advantages tethered to each variant level scale up with exclusivity and rewards. The collection low threshold pricing starts at 300-350 MATIC (~$500.00 USD), with high threshold pricing at 8000-8500 MATIC (~$12500.00 USD). The Genesis Drop site can be accessed here.

The Hobby Community currently sits at the intersection of physical and digital collectibles. The Genesis Token Drop is the first event (in a proprietary sequence of events) towards expanding the Hobby DAO formation and launching a community governance token. As the first Hobby Shop in the Metaverse, we hope the genesis drop will attract passionate hobby collectors interested in active DAO participation and helping us shape the future.

All are welcome here. Power to the collectors.

For more information about the Hobby Cartel Genesis Drop (click here), or send an email to: list@thehobbycartel.com.

