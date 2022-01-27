The Steve Fund announces new Executive Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steve Fund, the nation's leading organization focused on the mental health of young people of color, has announced the appointment of Dr. Tia Dole as the organization's new Executive Director. Starting February 1, 2022, Dr. Dole will leverage her expertise as a licensed clinical psychologist, seasoned executive, and long-time advocate for youth of color to provide leadership and strategic direction as the Steve Fund seeks to accelerate its growth and increase its impact.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Dole join our team and to help lead the Steve Fund into our next phase of growth at a time of urgent need as our nation faces a reckoning with racial equity, mental health and public health," says Evan Rose, co-founder and President of the Board of The Steve Fund. "Dr. Dole possesses a distinctive combination of passion, professional expertise and knowledge — and the personal qualities needed to accomplish our mission. Her track record as a thought leader and influential actor in the mental health field, particularly with regard to communities of color, will guide our growth and deepen our impact."

Prior to coming to The Steve Fund, Dr. Dole served as the Chief Clinical Operations Officer at The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. She is a licensed clinical psychologist and a long-time advocate for the rights of youth of color. She received her master's degree in Developmental Psychopathology from Columbia University, Teacher's College, received a Fulbright Fellowship to study Forensic Psychology in Switzerland, and completed her doctorate in clinical psychology at Fordham University. During the course of her studies, Dr. Dole focused on LGBTQ folks, youth of color and early psychosis. One of her passions is normalizing mental health conditions within communities of color and helping people get access to services.

Dr. Dole was formerly the Director of Psychological Services and Training at North Central Bronx Hospital and the Director of Training at Jacobi Medical Center. Dr. Dole is a published author and sits on several committees including The National Lifeline's Lifeline Standards, Training & Practices Committee and is on the board of the National Association of Crisis Center Directors. She is based in New York/New Jersey.

About the Steve Fund: The Steve Fund is the nation's leading organization focused on supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. Working with colleges and universities, nonprofits, researchers, mental health experts, families, and young people, the Steve Fund promotes programs and strategies that build understanding and assistance for the mental and emotional health of the nation's young people of color. The Fund holds an annual conference series, Young, Gifted & @Risk, and offers a Knowledge Center with curated expert information. With multicultural mental health experts, the organization delivers on-campus and onsite programs and services for colleges and non-profits, and through tech partnerships provides direct services to young people of color.

