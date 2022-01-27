SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. - VKTX

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VKTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Viking and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 24, 2022, Viking filed a press release "announc[ing] that its Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) has been placed on clinical hold by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)" and that "[t]he FDA has requested an additional preclinical study prior to continuing the Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD." Viking further stated that it "expects to provide the information to the FDA in the second quarter."

On this news, Viking's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 6.56%, to close at $3.56 per share on January 24, 2022.

